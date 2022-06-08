Police Jury committee members discussed ways to conserve and purchase garbage carts and not wreck the budget as the parish’s trash canister inventory dwindles.
The cart discussion took place at public works, finance and purchasing committee meetings Monday morning.
The last truck load of 580 garbage carts were ordered in January, but requests for new cans have been frequent, cutting into inventory numbers.
On average, three to five new carts a week are requested due to previous ones being stolen, according to Steven Smith, parish road superintendent. Other carts were damaged due to being run over.
“We have salvaged the ones that could have been salvaged,” Smith said. “We are at a point where we are going to have to order some more trash cans.”
A truck load of carts costs approximately $34,000, according to the Police Jury’s last order. With only $30,000 in its garbage fund, Police Jury members have to amend the budget. The carts are cheaper when ordering a full load, according to Police Jury administration.
Parish-wide garbage collecting, which includes carts, is financed by a five-year 1/2 cent sales tax.
“This garbage can thing has been a pet peeve of mine,” said Police Jury member Gary Peters. “The committee needs to sit down and figure something out because what we are doing is apparently not working. Repairing helps a little, but we got some abuse. At least 50 percent of what we are doing is abuse.”
Peters, who is a finance committee member, suggested changing Police Jury garbage cart guidelines and possibly charging for additional cans.
Purchasing committee member Leodis Norman suggested recording the cart’s serial number, so a warranty may be redeemed and contacting Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting trustee assistance with serial number documentation.
Additionally, finance and public works committee members discussed rising fuel cost which was also causing havoc on its budget.
In May, gas prices hit more than a dozen record high days.
During Memorial Day weekend, national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline topped $4.62, up from an average of $3.05 at the same time last year.
Every U.S. state was well over $4 per gallon on average, with several states topping $5, namely Alaska, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. California was the only state to top an average price of $6, with unleaded gas selling for $6.17 in the Golden State.
Diesel gas prices have been much higher as well, though slightly down from the record set earlier this month. The current national average for diesel gas was $5.52 per gallon, up from $3.19 per gallon at the same time last year.
Public works committee members discussed the possibility of car pooling back and forth to work in parish vehicles and reducing “idle” drive time while mapping strategic driving patterns according to the jobs’ locations.
Finance committee members talked of similar ways to cut down on gas usage, including scheduling work in similar locations and not scheduling sporadic jobs locales if possible.
“We needed to do this when gas was cheap also,” said Police Jury member Howie Robinson
