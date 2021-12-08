A state House of Representatives committee voted earlier this week to reject a rule that would add COVID-19 vaccines to the immunization schedule for K-12 schools following a wave of backlash from parents decrying the proposed mandate as government overreach.
Through the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed a rule that would make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for entry into schools and child care facilities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vaccines only for children 16 years and older.
Edwards' proposed rule was the subject of a Health and Welfare Committee hearing on Monday that lasted for more than seven hours.
“Today’s committee meeting is important because we are talking about a parent’s right to make health decisions for their children moving forward, and I think LDH has overstepped,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
Several legislators knocked Edwards' rule because the Legislature, not the executive branch, has historically acted to amend or expand school immunization schedules. As governor, Edwards has the authority to override the House committee's decision and make the rule mandatory.
“I find it unacceptable that a state agency seeks to bypass the traditional and constitutional process,” said state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro. “I stand in opposition to this rule and I ask this committee to fulfill its obligations to review the rule.”
McFarland, like many other legislators, noted he was inundated with letters, emails and other protests from constituents. Several legislators said they did not hear from a single constituent in favor of Edwards' proposed rule.
“This is absolutely crazy,” state Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Sterlington, later added.
The committee voted, 13-2, to reject the vaccine rule.
Rep. Michael Echols peppered LDH officials with a number of questions concerning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the timing of Edwards' rule.
“The only evidence for sufficient immunity is through vaccination?” said Echols, R-Monroe. “So natural immunity would not comply. You have to get a shot or you do not meet the requirement?”
LDH officials said there was not enough research to show whether natural immunity qualified as “durable immunity.”
In response to Echols' questioning, LDH officials also affirmed that all schools, whether government-funded or private schools or universities, would have to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine rule.
Referring to the rule's proposal during the Christmas season, state Sen. Cameron Henry said, “It seems like we're trying to sneak something by.”
The rule, if adopted by Edwards, allows an opt-out provision, providing parents the opportunity to sign a waiver for their children, like other immunizations. If a parent does not wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their child for any reason, they can initiate an opt-out paperwork request, which can be submitted with or without the signature of a licensed medical professional, state officials say.
“This is not a mandate; there are three options here to opt-out,” said Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas. “All they are asking is that parents make a conscious decision on if they want their child vaccinated for school or not. There is a religious exemption, a medical provider exemption, and just a parent exemption.”
The hearing began with testimony from state Attorney General Jeff Landry who claimed no other state Legislature had acted to require a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
“Louisiana will join California as the only state to require vaccines for children,” Landry said. “This proposed rule makes no sense.”
Bobby Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine advocate and environmental lawyer, accompanied Landry and argued that COVID-19 vaccines posed a greater risk to children than the novel coronavirus.
Kennedy referred to a Johns Hopkins study that showed a COVID-19 mortality rate of zero among children without comorbidities.
“There is zero risk if you're a healthy child, and yet there is a huge risk from the vaccine,” Kennedy said. “Never in human history have old people required that young people take risks, make sacrifices and die to preserve old people. We have a fiduciary duty to young people. Old people sacrifice themselves for young people.”
Following testimony by Kennedy and others, LDH issued a statement against misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The intentional spread of health disinformation is especially dangerous during a pandemic because it confuses and can mislead families who have legitimate questions,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The Louisiana Department of Health is committed and will continue to share the facts but we alone can’t win the fight against dis- and misinformation. To do so will take all of us – and it starts with us demanding better. Many of us spread misinformation unintentionally; we are trying to inform others who don’t realize the information is false. If you’re not sure, don’t share.”
Kanter referred to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's concern that health misinformation posed a grave threat to the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.