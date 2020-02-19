Franklin Parish Communications District’s net position was $576,460 as of Sept. 30, 2019, according to an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Its current net position showed an increase of $68,339 from the previous year, according to the audit.
Total annual assets and deferred outflows of resources were $657,414 while total annual liabilities and deferred inflows of resources were $80,954, according to the audit.
Revenues for the District’s governmental activities increased 2.8 percent to $293,605 while total expenses increased 2.1 percent to $225,266, according to the audit.
Much of the revenues derived from 911 fees which amounted to $285,384 followed by interest income at $3,257 under general revenues, other income at $2,939 and 911 signs at $2,025, according to the audit.
Largest District expenditure was personal services at $133,237. Second largest was operating services at $67,221, then materials and supplies at $1,005 and travel and other charges at $354, according to the audit.
Franklin Parish Communications District was created by the Franklin Parish Police Jury and is governed by a seven-member board. The board members are appointed by the Police Jury and receive no compensation.
Board members include Kevin Cobb, Adron Henderson, Sammy Burns, Bill McLemore, Miles Kiper, Alan Dupuy and Tim Washington. The compensated agency head is Debbie Brown.
The District is responsible for the installation, maintenance and operation of a 911 emergency system in Franklin Parish.
David M. Hartt, CPA of West Monroe, performed the unmodified audit and discovered no findings.
