Tighter accounting practices are being sought from Franklin Parish school booster clubs after School Board members reviewed an audit from Robinette Firm of Monroe.
Robinette Firm performed a management audit on each Franklin Parish school and released the information last week. The information was discussed Monday at the School Board’s regular meeting.
“This is a very thorough audit,” said Rebecca Boquet, business manager. “They literally look at every record, every dollar from each school.”
A copy of the Robinette Firm’s audit report has been requested by The Franklin Sun.
Last week, certified public accountants from Postlethwaite & Netterville also released their annual audit report on Franklin Parish School system. The Baton Rouge accounting firm used information from Robinette Firm in portions of their audit report, Boquet said. The Postlethwaite & Netterville audit has been released to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
A major concern found in Robinette’s audit stemmed from the lack of segregated duties with handling and depositing of money, said School Board member Danny Davis
“It seems to me there is a problem with the same people writing checks on funds,” Davis said. “I heard the auditor say they recommended several times for this to be corrected, and I would like to see this corrected.”
In order to segregate duties, a possible staff expansion of up to four people must take place, an expense School Board members must take in consideration, said Freddy Smith in a Jan. 27 School Board agenda meeting. Smith is a certified public accountant at Postlethwaite & Netterville.
“I wouldn’t think you need four people,” said School Board member Jacqueline Johnson Monday. “I think you would need just two people versus one signature to authorize everything. I think as an entity, we should devise some type of process where we combine some of the steps. We can’t afford four people, but surely we can afford two separate people to provide some kind of checks and balances to alleviate these exceptions.”
Calcasieu Parish School system, which has a financial checks and balances system set up, has been contacted, said Superintendent John Gullatt.
“We’re going to figure out a better way to do this,” Gullatt said.
In addition to updating the school system’s financial checks and balances, School Board member Alaina Nichols recommended the Bingo Committee “stay in contact” with the School Board.
Funds are provided to five different school charities from the “call out bingo” held at LaVideo Bingo in Winnsboro.
“It would be a good idea the (Bingo) board stays in contact with our board because if anything happens…it is falling on us,” Nichols said. “We need to make sure we stay in communication with each other.”
The Bingo Committee is organized under the School Board’s tax identification number, Boquet said.
Meanwhile, parents dropping off their children complained of natural gas smells Monday morning at Gilbert Junior High, said Gullatt.
Atmos Energy personnel are currently replacing gas lines in Gilbert.
“Atmos came and checked for gas,” Gullatt said. “It was never at the school but was across the street. I guess the prevailing wind early in the morning was blowing and the smell of gas settled in under the awning at the school, but the wind got back blowing and blew it out.”
Additionally, School Board members approved a $148,230 change order to renovate the Central Office and a $4,356 change order to add an 18-inch drainage inlet at Winnsboro Elementary. Gentry Construction will perform the work on both change orders.
Renovation of four bathrooms, the kitchen and dining area, including new appliances at the Central Office was included in the change order.
