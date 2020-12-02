The Northeast Soil and Water Conservation District recorded $89,165 assets in its general fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 according to an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
The audit also showed “special revenue” assets totaling $7,964 bringing assets total to $97,129.
In the general fund, the District’s largest asset came from its investments amounting to $42,985 followed by $34,174 in cash and cash equivalents.
Fixed assets (net accumulated depreciation) totaled $11,675 while receivable assets amounted to $358, according to the audit.
In the general fund, the District showed total revenues at $57,184 in the general fund and $25,864 in the special revenue, according to the audit.
Special revenue is made up of funds from Water Quality-319 and WRE.
Majority of revenues stemmed from state appropriations totaling $46,109 followed by the Farm Bill at $9,204.
The District spent the most general fund money on personnel services at $57,728 followed by travel services $1,475 and operating services at $1,246, according to the audit.
The District also spent $23,611 of special revenue in personal services and $1,049 in travel services, according to the audit.
General fund expenditures totaled $61,761, and special revenue expenditures totaled $24,660, according to the audit.
The Conversation District had an excess of revenues over expenditures by $3,373, according to the audit.
The District is overseen by a six-person board consisting of Greg Kincaid, Edwards Ashley Peters, Jerry Robinson, Charles M. Watson, Drew Wiggers and Ethan Poland. Chairman of the Board is Peters.
J. Aaron Cooper, CPA, LLC of Jennings performed the independent audit.
