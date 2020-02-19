The Northeast Soil and Water Conservation District recorded a fund balance of $85,745 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to an audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
The audit showed two categories in its statement of revenues and expenditures, general fund and special revenue.
In the general fund, the District showed total revenues at $63,992 in the general fund and $28,203 in the special revenue, according to the audit.
Special revenue is made up of funds from Water Quality-319 and WRE.
Majority of revenues stemmed from state appropriations totaling $42,259 followed by the Farm Bill at $13,417 and $6,884 with the sale of equipment, according to the audit.
The District spent the most general fund money on “personal services” at $44,344 followed by operating services at $2,443, according to the audit.
The District also spent $26,000 of special revenue in personal services and $3,131 in travel services, according to the audit.
General fund expenditures totaled $48,544, and special revenue expenditures totaled $29,279, according to the audit.
The District is overseen by a five-person board consisting of Greg Kincaid, Edwards Ashley Peters, Jerry Robinson, Charles M. Watson and Drew Wiggers. Chairman of the Board is Peters.
J. Aaron Cooper, CPA, LLC of Jennings performed the independent audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.