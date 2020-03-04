A parish-wide cleanup has been scheduled today through March 28.
Containers provided by the Franklin Parish Police Jury will be placed by 288 Hope St. in Wisner, 10775 La. Hwy 4 in Fort Necessary and 7564 Gilbert Street in Gilbert. The Gilbert container will be placed on the concrete slab beside the city hall.
Additional containers will be placed at 1325 La. Hwy 15 in Baskin. This container will be placed in the city hall parking lot.
A container will be placed in Crowville at FBP Transport, 5363 La. Hwy 17.
Also, a container will be placed in the gravel parking lot across from the Franklin Parish Courthouse on La. Hwy 865 in Winnsboro.
