Stephen Couch’s sentencing hearing was again postponed due to medical issues, according to Penny Douciere, Fifth Judicial District Attorney.
The sentencing hearing for the former Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School principal was originally scheduled for Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Franklin Parish Courthouse. A new date had not been scheduled at press time.
On Jan. 13 of this year, Couch pled guilty to five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Each offense involved a different juvenile.
Couch faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison with or without hard labor, $5,000 fine and must register as a sex offender.
On Feb. 26, 2018, a Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Couch on 11 counts of sexual misconduct. He was charged with five counts of molestation of a juvenile and six counts of prohibited sexual misconduct between an educator and a student.
The offenses reportedly happened between 2004 and 2017 and involved male students ranging from ages 14 to 18 who attended Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School.
After the indictment, Couch turned himself in to Franklin Parish authorities Feb. 26, 2018 and was booked at the Franklin Parish Detention Center with bond set at $280,000.
Later on March 13, Couch pled not guilty in the Franklin Parish Courthouse to five counts of molestation of a juvenile involving five students and six counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.