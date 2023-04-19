An ordinance allowing electronic traffic enforcement devices to be used in the corporate limits of Winnsboro was introduced at the Town Council’s monthly meeting Monday.
The group is scheduled to vote on the ordinance in their May meeting, and if passed, companies owning the technology can set up shop in Winnsboro to record unsuspecting speedsters under town officials guidance.
One hopeful company is PTS Solutions Inc. of Harrisonburg which has been in Town Council meetings for several months. In March, representatives lobbied to bring their photo-enforced citation equipment and software online to Winnsboro.
According to PTS Solutions Inc., 1,700 vehicles were traveling more than 10 MPH over the posted speed limit in Winnsboro in a 24-hour period. Days before the March meeting, company representatives set up equipment to record how many vehicles were speeding through Winnsboro.
If approved by Town Council members, PTS employees would use a device that records speed, video and still images of vehicles traveling more than 12 miles per hour above the speed limit. It downloads to a computer system and the registered owner of the vehicle is sent a citation in the mail. The owner can pay the citation online or send a check in the mail.
There is no upfront cost to the Town of Winnsboro. PTS takes 40 percent of the revenues from each ticket while the town keeps 60 percent. PTS provides equipment and software.
Future locations of the equipment will possibly be on La. Hwy 15 but Scott Fuqua, PTS spokesman, did not rule out Winnsboro neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Wallace said she was against the equipment being used in neighborhoods and recommended Winnsboro Police Department increase neighborhood patrols while an electronic traffic enforcement concentrates on the main thoroughfares.
But Town Council member Rex McCarthy said there was a “huge speeding problem in neighborhoods” and recently installed speed humps were not helping.
Additionally, Town Council members introduced an ordinance for USDA interim financing for its water system project.
According to Wesley Shafto of Boles, Shafto Public Finance Attorney, Winnsboro has sent bids to local banks to temporarily fund the project. Once the project is complete, USDA “takes out the bank (loan)” with a 40-year, low-interest loan in addition to a $500,000 grant.
“This is from a loan that the town was approved for a couple of years ago,” said Shafto. “We are getting the final process together.”
In 2021, Winnsboro Town Council approved a water revenue bond resolution worth approximately $715,000 to fund improvements to its water system.
According to the 2021 resolution, funds would come from USDA Rural Utility Service (RUS) loan/grant and not exceed three percent interest rate for more than 40 years.
Money from the loan/grant would repaint Winnsboro’s two elevated water tanks and repair various water system items.
Meanwhile, town officials called for “more proactive moves” to stem juvenile violence in Winnsboro. The action came about from random repeated gun shots in town neighborhoods.
On Sunday, an incident occurred on Pine Crest Drive where a juvenile shot a vehicle, according to Police Chief Tyrone Coleman. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of the juvenile.
“We got a problem in the city that we all need to do something about it,” McCarthy said. “We have had this going on throughout the year and throughout the city. This is a Winnsboro problem.”
Coleman said his department gets calls about crime such as the shootings, but “nobody will come forward to put it on paper. That is the problem.”
Wallace said the town was hosting events throughout the year geared toward the youth and requested Town Council member’s presence.
“We can at least talk to them,” Wallace said. “If one child listens to you that means a whole lot.”
Coleman suggested adding cameras in the neighborhoods.
“What would help is cameras,” Coleman said. “We need more cameras throughout the city. If we don’t get cameras installed nothing will be solved. When we do solve something, it is because of cameras.”
