Town Council members are revisiting Winnsboro’s $200 peddler’s fee.
Mayor Alice Wallace introduced an amendment that would reduce the peddler’s fee to $75 in the Town Council’s regular meeting Monday night.
The $200 peddler’s fee was originally passed Oct. 20, 2019, on a 4-1 vote with Town Council member Jerry Johnson giving the only “no” vote. The charge was to be used to help recoup a portion of an event’s debt for Winnsboro.
The $200 fee when passed was met with much disdain from event vendors and was one of the reasons the long-running Catfish Festival ended in Winnsboro.
While speaking to Town Council members, Wallace suggested the fee be lowered to $75.
“I’m not suggesting $200,” Wallace said. “Our goal is to get people to come to our town. We are not trying to drive people away from our town whether it is the Catfish Festival or whatever festival. My suggestion today is to make that fee $75.”
In the Oct. 20, 2019 meeting, a motion was made to charge $75 to peddlers but died for a lack of a second. After the motion died for a lack of a second, then-Mayor John Dumas asked Town Council members if they had an alternative compromise. The Town Council was silent on the matter.
Town Council member Eddie Dunn was in agreement with Wallace. He informed the crowd talks were happening during Dumas’ administration to change the fee.
“I think we all have some concerns with the peddler’s license,” Dunn said. “Before Ms. Wallace was coming on for her term, we had assigned myself and Councilman (Rex) McCarthy to a committee to discuss some changes or adjustments that we might have in the peddler’s license. In the transition we have not met. I’m fine with any changes that we have that will garner more business. At the end of the day, we all want festivals and things of that nature to come in and bring crowds and excitement to our town.”
The ordinance originated from a 2011 Louisiana law stipulating all arts and craft shows acquire an annual operating license not exceeding $200. Under the law, all vendors / peddlers will have to exhibit their occupational licenses they receive from Winnsboro.
Those classified as a 501(c)3 and those living in Franklin Parish are exempt from fees and license.
In other news, Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager, said the town’s fiscal year may be “tough” financially mainly due to inflation.
“The budget this year concerns because of inflation,” Pierce said. “Inflation is running about 8.5 percent. That is huge. Because we don’t have the ability like profit companies to raise our prices to combat higher supplier fees, it puts us at a disadvantage. The only thing we can do is work to cut cost.”
Wallace cut costs in her first months as mayor, Pierce said. She has cut idling time of vehicles, moved some staffers to part-time and cut overtime hours.
According to Pierce, Winnsboro’s general fund net position is $168,000 and sales tax’s net position is $125,000.
Speaking of the sales tax net position, Pierce said. “Those numbers are huge compared to what we had in the past.”
Pierce warned Town Council members and those in attendance about Winnsboro’s finances in the upcoming year.
“I think this is going to be a trying year for us,” Pierce said. “We are not out of the woods. We see our suppliers sending us letters saying we have to raise your prices. We have to be creative in a sense in cutting costs, so we can keep our heads above water.”
Additionally, Berry Park pool will possibly be repaired while Murphy Pool will not, according to a Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
“We reached out to Ewing Pools to come out and look at Berry Pool and Murphy Pool,” said McGuffee. “Essentially, Murphy Pool, due to its age, would be cheaper to demo it and build a new pool. At Berry Pool, he felt the majority of the defects were cosmetic in nature. There are a few cracked concrete panels.”
According to McGuffee, Ewing Pools’ recommendation was to drain Berry Pool for a more thorough inspection.
“His feeling was Berry Pool with a minimum amount of expense providing the labor was done in house could be returned to service,” McGuffee said.
In the meeting, Frank Gonzales, a Winnsboro resident originally from California, presented Wallace and Town Council members a $10,000 check for repairs of Berry Pool.
In another matter, Sunbelt Sealing Inc. was the apparent low bidder with a contract of approximately $322,000 in runway seal coating and remarking of Winnsboro Municipal Airport.
The project is 100 percent funded by grants.
In other action, Winnsboro officials have implemented an “Adopt-A-Park” program where area organizations take responsibility of park cleaning and some upkeep.
“The success of our Winnsboro parks depends on the support, assistance, advocacy and enthusiasm of the public as stewards of our parks,” said Jayne Pierce, program organizer. “We envision the Adopt-A-Park Program to help local citizens become stewards through a collaboration with the Town of Winnsboro.”
According to Pierce, park adopters will serve as “key community volunteers” responsible for assisting with the maintenance of local parks and public spaces. Volunteers will make an “ongoing commitment to improving the area they adopt.”
Improvements may include items such as trash clean-up, weeding, planting, etc.
For more information about the program call Winnsboro Town Hall at (318) 435-9087.
Later in the meeting, Town Council members discussed the possibility of more speed humps in different locations around Winnsboro. Eighth, South Pine, Bossworth and Earl streets were some of the locations for possible speed deterrents.
While similar to speed bumps, humps are less aggressive than speed bumps at low speeds. Humps are often used on public streets, while bumps are used more in parking lots. Speed bumps generally slow cars to 5–10 mph, humps slow cars to 15–20 mph.
Speed hump talks were renewed after a Winnsboro man was killed in a wreck July 23 on 8th Street.
Also, Winnsboro will host a job fair on Aug. 22 at Jack Hammons Community Center. Those interested in careers with police, fire department or town departments are invited to attend.
