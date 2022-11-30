Questions arose about surplus spending during Winnsboro’s Town Council meeting, Nov. 21.
Town Council member Rex McCarthy quizzed Mayor Alice Wallace on what her “game plan” was for proceeds from a newly approved list of surplus items.
After the questioning and in her final statement before adjourning, Wallace requested Town Council members “hash out” questions with her before the meetings. She reasoned with children being in attendance, she did not want any arguments.
During the meeting, Wallace had three fifth grade students from Winnsboro Elementary present who won a “Mayor for the Day” essay contest.
“I must say we have an open door policy at the mayor’s office, open door policy at the city hall,” Wallace said. “The way you visited city hall in the past, you can continue. Come see us and let’s talk before we get to the council meetings. From now on, your agenda will be given to you on Wednesdays. Any questions that you have let’s hash it out before we get to the meetings. In my council meetings, we are going to have children. I don’t want hashing out in front of the kids.”
McCarthy, during his comments to Wallace, advised to spend surplus money on batteries for the town’s water meters. The batteries are used for automated meter readers. Because many of the batteries are dead, town workers have to go and hand check the readings which McCarthy said “created havoc around town.”
“We need to make sure we use (the surplus money), I’m not saying you are not, on things we got issues with,” McCarthy said.
On the surplus items, McCarthy added, “We are moving things out of the house that are taxpayer’s money. Make sure we are investing that money back. We don’t want to have to come back and try to find (the money) here, here and there. Let’s utilize what we got. Priorities are: we got to maintain the house.”
McCarthy and Wallace repeatedly compared Winnsboro to a house, and his main concern, he said, was for Wallace to have a “game plan” for the money.
“Just remember you have an older house,” McCarthy said. “When you got an older house you are going to have issues and something might come up. When we are generating some money let’s have a game plan.”
Wallace assured Town Council members her staff was maintaining “the house.”
“If the house is old and something breaks then the money will come out of general fund. I’m not putting it in my pocket. She is not putting it in her pocket,” Wallace said pointing to Town Clerk Julia Jackson. “So, it is going in the general fund. The house is old and if something breaks, we got a surplus.”
Wallace also questioned McCarthy.
“Is something not being maintained?” Wallace asked. “Right now, everything on our list we maintain. We have it in our grants. We have a plan for it, or we are working toward it. Is there something else not being maintained that I don’t know about?”
This is the second time during Wallace’s term Winnsboro has sold surplus. When asked by Town Council member Jerry Johnson how much money she estimated to receive from the surplus or how much batteries were, Wallace did not know.
During the questioning, McCarthy also asked who decided where the surplus money was spent. Wallace answered, “It is the mayor’s discretion.”
Before the group approved the list, McCarthy questioned why a 2016, 1500 Chevrolet truck used by the Police Department was included on the list.
“The only thing wrong in that truck is the motor?” McCarthy questioned.
“With that being a six-year-old vehicle, wouldn’t it be more feasible to put a motor in that vehicle and get some more use in it? I could understand if it was a 1999.”
Police Chief Tyrone Coleman said his department did not have $6,000 or $7,000 to spend on a truck motor.
Winnsboro is leasing vehicles now and officials added two more vehicles with a warranty to their lease agreement for the police department, Wallace said.
According to McCarthy, he did not have a problem leasing two additional vehicles for the police department, but he did have a problem with the sale of the 2016 truck.
“I look at the (2016 truck) as an extra,” McCarthy said. “We still have our leases.”
In 2020, Winnsboro entered into a contract with Enterprise Fleet Management on a 10-vehicle lease agreement. The four-year lease was a cost-saving measure while replacing the town’s aging fleet.
According to Enterprise documents, Winnsboro was expected to save approximately $250,000 over eight years and reduce maintenance cost by 72 percent.
Ninety percent of Winnsboro’s light and medium duty vehicles before the lease agreement were more than 10 years old, according to Enterprise documents.
The lease was open-ended meaning Winnsboro could end the agreement with no early termination, mileage or abnormal wear and tear penalties, according to Enterprise documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.