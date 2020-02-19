Wisner aldermen agreed to rent the town’s community center to Franklin Parish Council on Aging at their regular meeting, Feb. 13.
If a contract agreement is reached, Franklin Parish Council on Aging will provide entertainment and meals Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to elderly Wisner residents.
Currently, Franklin Parish Council on Aging offers elderly residents meals, activities, pertinent information and entertainment at their centers. Winnsboro centers are located at 714 Adams Street with a satellite center at Liberty Christian Center, 403 Eighth Street. The Crowville center is located at 157 Football Field Road. The locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, two Wisner Fire Department fire trucks and an ambulance were declared surplus vehicles and will be put up for sale bids.
The Fire Department will also begin having its own budget and bank account in order to better position themselves for possible future grants.
“What the (Fire Department) is running up against is they do not have their own budget, so they include the town’s budget,” said Mayor Marc McCarty. “This throws them out of qualifications for grants.”
Fire Department Chief David Wallace explained further.
“It shows that we have a huge budget when in reality we don’t,” Wallace said. “The federal government does not like that. They look at that number that is written on the grant.”
In order to have an actual budget, the Fire Department must generate funds.
McCarty proposed a possible annual water meter charge of $10 to $25. Wisner has 415 meters in its corporate limits.
“We need to come up with some way to get them a budget,” McCarty said.
“Most homeowners are now saving $80 a year by dropping one point in their fire rating,” Wallace said. “With making some improvements in the next five years, we will be at five. I want to be at five in the next five years. This will save homeowners even more money.”
In August, Wisner’s public fire protection classification was lowered from a class seven to a class six by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL). The new classification went into effect Sept. 9, 2019.
The class six rating is for properties within the municipal boundaries of Wisner, within seven road miles of the fire station and within 1,000 feet of a standard fire hydrant.
During the inspection, PIAL officials check water supply, fire hydrants, training and comb through the fire department’s paperwork.
Insurance companies use information obtained from the rating to develop premium costs for commercial properties and residential properties in Wisner, according to Blaine Rabe, division manager of PIAL.
During the meeting, Wallace also agreed to help clean various culverts to help with drainage in Wisner by using fire trucks.
In other business, Wisner Police Department deputies patrolled approximately 3,000 miles in January and wrote 100 citations, said Chief Billy Beach.
“The department is getting along super good,” Beach said.
