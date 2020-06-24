An annual fiscal budget with revenues topping approximately $300,000 was unanimously adopted by Wisner Town Council members at their June meeting.
Majority of revenues are expected to come from taxes. Town officials have budgeted $100,000 from sales tax, $22,000 from property tax and $17,000 from franchise tax.
An additional $125,000 in revenue falls under traffic fines, according to the budget.
Expenditures totaled $311,000, according to the budget. Largest expenditure for Wisner comes from its police department with $120,000 in costs, followed by street department at $90,000, according to the budget.
Wisner officials also plan on spending $85,000 in “general government.”
Meanwhile, Police Chief Billy Beach said May calls were up with his department receiving several domestic and thief calls. His department patrolled approximately 1,000 miles for the month and would be gradually increasing traffic stops.
In a related topic, Wisner Fire Department received five calls for May, all out of town, according to Chief David Wallace. The Department also ordered a set of bunker gear.
Additionally, plans are being made to begin refurbishing the front of the Calhoun’s building on Front Street. Calhoun’s will be the third building on the street to have its front painted in an effort to revitalize Wisner’s storefront area.
Volunteers first painted the town hall and the adjoining police station and moved on to the building on the corner of Front and Fort Adams streets.
Current improvements have been financed through donations, fund raising events and volunteer workers from Amazing Grace Ministries and area residents.
