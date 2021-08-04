Winnsboro Town Council districts will have to be redrawn due to population changes, according to Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center.
Floyd spoke to Town Council members in a special called 2 p.m. meeting, July 27. During the meeting, Data Center was charged with performing the redistricting action.
According to district voter registration, Floyd said there has been population changes in each district, but he will not receive official numbers until 2020 Census information is released. Census information will be published by September 30.
Census workers counted every person living in the United States with its data used by states and cities to redistrict government districts.
“You have a obligation as the City of Winnsboro to examine your election districts,” Floyd said. “And to take into account gains and losses in your districts.”
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six month timeframe after the official census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State. During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exist any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
Once data is released, Floyd will take 2020 census population of Winnsboro, divide it by five (the number of districts) and look at the population of each district. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a 10 percent deviation.
Floyd will return to give Town Council members their district populations according to Census numbers. Floyd will explain to them their options and apply what the law says.
According to Floyd, Town Councilmens’ districts boundaries must have physical features such as highways, rivers or landmarks.
Town Council members will vote for the redistricting and the Louisiana Secretary of State will approve or disapprove it.
“You will know what your situation is,” Floyd said. “We will come up with a redistricting plan that will be respective of your city.”
According to May 2021 voter registration numbers, Tyrone Coleman’s District 1, has 48 more voters than it did in 2014 for a total of 645.
Keith Berry’s District 2 lost 38 voters according to 2021 voter registration numbers since 2014 for a total of 595.
Eddie Dunn’s District 3 totaled 558 for a loss of five since 2014, and Jerry Johnson’s District 4 gained 92 for a total of 768 in the same time period.
Rex McCarthy’s District 5 had the largest loss between 2014 and 2021 with 107 voters, totaling 525.
In the special-called meeting, Mayor John Dumas assured Town Council members redistricting would be unbiased and state-level officials had to sign off on their decision.
“We want to make sure it is fair with no gerrymandering,” Dumas said. “People from higher up will be looking at this.”
Floyd, who performed Winnsboro’s last two redistricting pushes, was confident his team could work with Town Council members to approve district lines that would be within the law and to their satisfaction.
“I’m looking forward to a 5-0 vote because I know it is going to be fair,” Floyd said.
According to the Secretary of State, if Town Council members fail to meet the time of reapportionment it would result in “misfeasance in office and may subject the governing authority to a loss of state revenue sharing funds.”
