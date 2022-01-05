Franklin Council On Aging net position dropped $52,125 to $514,743 for fiscal year 2021, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
Net position, the difference between assets and liabilities, measure the Council’s financial position and is an indicator of whether its financial position is improving and deteriorating.
According to the audit, the Council’s revenues increased for the fiscal year compared to the prior year mainly due to increase in state funding and property taxes.
Revenues totaled $481,476 with majority of money coming from intergovernmental totaling $260,115, according to the audit. The Council received $217,249 in property taxes and $3,193 in public support. It also received an additional $919 in interest income.
Council expenses totaled $533,601, an $89,500 increase from 2020. The rise was due to an increase in meals and transportation costs.
General fund totaled $494,684. Of that amount, certificates of deposits made up $275,414 and cash equalled $219,170. The general fund was budgeted and used in support of Council programs.
The Council spent $29,421 on salaries, $23,805 in “other costs” and $13,282 in operating supplies, according to the audit.
Additionally, the Council’s revenues are derived mainly from three sources: United States Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Aging through the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs which in turn “passes through” the funds to the Council, property tax millage and public support. The Council does not anticipate any major increase or decrease in revenues in 2022.
The 2.07 mill property tax was passed in 2001 and mill revenue for fiscal year end was $217,249, according to the audit.
The audit listed one finding titled, bank deposits under collateralized.
“At June 30, 2021, one of the financial institutions that the Council keeps funds on deposit, let the amount of pledged securities lapse that were insuring deposits on hand above the FDIC limit of $250,000,” the audit reported. “The bank recognized this lapse subsequent to year end and pledged the proper amount of securities to cover the funds.”
The report recommended the council check its pledged security statement every month so any shortfall in pledged securities can be adjusted.
“The Council has already discussed this issue with our bank, and we are assured that they will do their best to not let this happen again in the future,” the Council responded.
The primary function of the Franklin Council On Aging is to improve the quality of life for the elderly and to provide services to the elderly as well as coordinate and monitor services of other local agencies serving the aging people of the parish.
Services include providing meals, nutritional education, operating senior centers and transportation. A board of directors, consisting of 15 volunteer members, serve three-year terms governing the council. Kay Thompson is Council director.
The audit was performed by David M. Martt, CPP of West Monroe.
