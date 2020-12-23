Franklin Parish Council On Aging’s net position increased $12,153 from 2019 to 2020, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
The Council’s ending net position on June 30 was $566,868. The increase or decrease in net position is an indicator of whether the Council’s financial position is improving or deteriorating.
Revenues totaled $458,314 while expenses amounted to $444,101, according to the audit.
Council’s total revenues in fiscal year 2020 were over the final budget by $16,638 and expenses were under the final budget by $28,498. The audit shows expenses increased in fiscal year 2020 because of the increase in meals and transportation costs.
Largest source of Council revenue was from intergovernmental totaling $243,087 followed by property taxes at $206,259.
The Council also received $4,073 in public support and $4,895 in interest income.
Council revenues are derived mainly from three sources, according to the audit: United State Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Aging through the governor’s office of Elderly Affairs which in turn “passes through” the funds to the Council, property tax millage and public support.
The Council general fund had $245,127 in cash and cash equivalents and $274,854 worth of Certificates of Deposits while total liabilities amounted to $9,902, according to the audit.
At the end of June 30, the Council had $56,612 invested in capital assets including building improvements totaling $29,874, vehicles at $131,890 and furniture and fixtures amounting to $24,298, according to the audit.
The auditor listed no findings in the report and was performed by David M. Hartt, CPA of West Monroe.
