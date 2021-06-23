Winnsboro’s annual fiscal budget featuring a $489,319 general fund surplus was unanimously passed by Town Council members Monday night.
Winnsboro’s total revenues in the general fund amount to approximately $3.8 million and expenditures at approximately $3.4 million. General fund is primary operating account for the town.
Winnsboro’s other funds also posted budget surpluses.
Sales tax fund posted the slimmest surplus at $9,942 with revenues at $3.53 million and expenditures at $3.52. The industrial fund budget had revenues at $412,814 and expenditures at $397,238 for a surplus of $15,576. Budget for utility funds had revenues at $1.87 million and expenditures at $1.74 million for a surplus of $128,614.
“We’re going to try our best to stick to this budget,” said Mayor John Dumas. “If there is an unforeseen occurrence, we will address it then.”
In light of the town’s positive financials, Dumas was cautious as the new fiscal year approached in his budget address last month.
“Organic revenues and purchasing power are expected to fall somewhat because population and commerce are expected to remain statistically unchanged,” Dumas said. “The relative uptick in organic expenditure is expected to be tempered with grants, cost cutting measures, resources reallocations, alternative revenue sources and in-kind arrangements.”
Winnsboro’s outdated infrastructure and equipment have put a strain on recent budgets.
“The most egregious of challenges are infrastructure-related, which have been years in the making, and portends service disruption in the near future if left unaddressed,” Dumas wrote. “The looming risks of eventual facility / equipment failure stems from normal wear and tear from use years beyond shelf life.”
Dumas acknowledges uncertain times may await Winnsboro but remains optimistic about its future.
“Part of my responsibilities is to bring uniformity and clarity to policies to promote fairness and inclusion,” Dumas wrote. “However, rectifying imbalances often means disrupting the status quo, which can prove unpopular. I campaigned on the promise of transparency, and I will remain resolute and forthright in this commitment. I am proud of the headway we have made over the past three years, and while impending challenges may seem insurmountable, I remain optimistic.”
Additionally, Town Council members amended the police department budget.
The amendment added approximately $100,000 to the police department’s budget due to increasing vehicle maintenance, purchasing of new vehicles and outfitting vehicle equipment.
Recently, the police department received a $50,000 grant to purchase two new vehicles. Dumas anticipates Winnsboro receiving the grant funds soon, and the police department will be able to reimburse the town some of the money.
