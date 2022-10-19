Winnsboro’s vendor fee was lowered to $75 potentially paving the way for increased participation in local festivals and events.
Town Council members approved the amendment at the regular monthly meeting Monday night held at Jack Hammon’s Community Center.
The lower fee amendment also includes a $25 charge if the vendor requests electricity. The fee will be waived for those having garage sales at events like “Main To Main.” Main To Main is an annual event where people hold garage sales along La. Hwy 15.
Leading the charge to lower the fee was Mayor Alice Wallace, who in September’s meeting called the lower fee “a happy medium” for potential vendors.
“We are not trying to run people away from our town,” Wallace said last month. “We are trying to get them here to our town. This is a big thing guys. Most of our people that came to this town, came during festival time.”
Town Council member Jerry Johnson, who made the current motion for the amendment, originally offered a motion in 2020 to charge $75 to vendor. That motion died for a lack of a second.
Meanwhile, Town Council members unanimously agreed to pay Wallace $1,859.76 in back mileage pay for the use of her personal car. The pay originated from mileage in July, August and part of September.
According to Cal Pierce, budget manager, Wallace totaled 2,952 miles in her personal car during the nearly three-month period. Wallace was paid $.63 per mile, the state mandated amount.
Currently, Wallace is driving a town-provided SUV for mayoral business.
Town Council member Rex McCarthy made the motion with Town Council member Dorothy Swayzer giving a second.
Meanwhile, total general fund revenue for the month ending Oct. 14 was approximately $1.3 million, according to Julia Jackson, town clerk. Monthly expenses were $394,000.
According to Jackson, Winnsboro received the second round of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds totaling $842,000 during the month.
“If we take (ARPA funds) out we were still in the good,” Jackson said.
As of the year-to-date fiscal year, Winnsboro’s general fund revenue was $2.3 million or 55 percent of budget revenue, according to Cal Pierce, budget manager. Expenses were $1.1 million which is 28 percent of the budget expenses.
Winnsboro is 106 days or 29 percent into the fiscal year, according to Pierce.
“The 28 percent is below the 29 percent which is a good thing for expenses,” Pierce said. “General fund is looking really good. Net position is $319,000 which is very healthy.”
Additionally, Town Council members approved resolutions for capital outlay applications for repairs to Franklin Rubber Resources (FRR) LLC at Winnsboro’s industrial park, an activity center for W.O. Gwin Recreational Park, local park improvements and an upgrade to the marque sign located on La. Hwy 425 and Adams Street.
At their December 2019 meeting, Town Council members gave their support to apply for capital outlay funds to repair important fire-damaged equipment.
On Jan. 1, 2018, a fire destroyed FRR’s crumb line, a mechanism used to make road material out of rubber tire chips. Before the fire, FRR’s facility was shut down for two weeks and cause of the fire was never determined.
It was said in the 2019 meeting, approximately $2.2 million was required to complete the grinding line operation, according to a breakdown Town Council members reviewed.
FRR employs 33 people, but with a new crumb line the company could add 12 direct jobs and 12 - 15 related jobs, according to the breakdown. FRR is Winnsboro’s largest private employer.
Town Council members also approved entering into a contract with AMS to collect on delinquent accounts.
“This is a free service to the city,” Pierce said. “We haven’t had a collection service for our accounts in I don’t know when.”
Allen, Maxwell & Silver (AMS) tacks on 30 percent to whatever the past due bill equals. The increased amount pays for their services.
According to Pierce, the company works with 90 percent of Louisiana municipalities and has been in collections for 30 years.
Town Council member Eddie Dunn was absent.
