Improvements are forthcoming for Winnsboro’s aging waste water treatment plant, but enhancements will come at a price.
Mayor John Dumas and Town Council members met for approximately one hour in executive session Monday to discuss strategies focused on the waste water plant.
“Basically, we were doing strategies pertaining to our waste water system and seeing how we are going to be utilizing the infrastructure funds,” Dumas said.
Winnsboro budgeted $128,000 in this year’s budget, and $74,000 in next year’s budget for town infrastructure, according to Cal Pierce, budget manager.
“All of (the money) budgeted is going to be utilized for our wastewater treatment plant,” Dumas said. “We are probably going to need additional funds because the plant is in bad shape.”
Dumas cautioned additional funds may come from raising water rates.
“In the future, we are eventually going to have to raise (rates),” Dumas said. “I don’t know about (raising) taxes, but I do know about water rates. We just have to get ready for it.”
Winnsboro’s wastewater plant has been in operation for 45 years. Typical plant’s life span is just 25 years, Dumas said.
The declining system has been plaguing town crews and residents for months. Employees have been repairing failing equipment but a complete overhaul is in order.
In open session, Town Council members approved hiring a new Winnsboro police officer, Sean Sublett.
Sublett previously worked in Ferriday Police Department and before that in Georgia. He also served in the military from 1999-2007.
“He has many credentials, and we really need him,” said Police Chief Will Pierce.
Currently, Winnsboro Police Department employees six officers.
