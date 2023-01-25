Winnsboro Town Council members tabled a resolution to move forward on an application for a $1.5 million Delta Regional Authority (DRA) grant.
The resolution will be voted on in a special-called meeting that will be announced at a later date. Council members tabled the measure at their regular Jan. 17 meeting. The reasoning behind the delay was to further review the resolution after discovering a 10 percent match requirement.
If approved, Town of Winnsboro officials will use the money for improvements to the building that houses Franklin Tire and Rubber which currently employs 22 people.
In the Jan. 17 meeting, Mayor Alice Wallace listed on the agenda an executive session for “strategy” pertaining to the resolution, but Town Council members Rex McCarthy and Jerry Johnson blocked the move with a nay vote. Town Council members Marteze Singleton and Dorothy Swayzer voted yes. Town Council member Eddie Dunn was absent to the meeting. Wallace broke the tie by voting yes.
Upon the tie being broken, Town Attorney Tab Singer advised that to enter into executive session the voting had to be unanimous.
But according to Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s open meetings law, in order for a public body to enter into an executive session, a vote of 2/3 of members present at an open meeting is necessary.
It was decided after the vote the subject would be discussed in an open meeting.
Charles Chaney, regional director of the Governor’s Office of Rural Development, reviewed the importance of obtaining the grant with the group.
“We been working with Franklin Tire and Rubber to try to do things that will be helpful to them to get their business up and running and try to do a better job at the tire recycling business,” Chaney said.
The grant would fund a sprinkler system to enhance the “value and safety” of the town’s assets and assist in bringing the building into State Fire Marshal compliance, according to Chaney.
Winnsboro Fire Department has responded to eight calls since 2014 to the building, according to Chief Jessie Morris. The company is currently working with State Fire Marshal officials to be in compliance.
The building’s current sprinkle system is a “wet system.” State fire marshal officials want it to be a dry system. Dry sprinkler systems are filled with pressurized air or nitrogen instead of water to prevent frozen and burst sprinkler pipes in areas with colder temperatures. The pressurized air in the sprinkler pipes prevents water from entering the pipes.
“This grant is very important to Franklin Rubber,” Chaney said. “Their production and revenues would increase which would help assure their viability and longevity in Winnsboro.”
Funding from the grant would also finance a dust collector, large grinder, shaker table and wire separator.
According to Franklin Tire and Rubber officials, small traces of rubber remain on recycled wire after the recycling process, keeping them from selling it to regional steel mills. But, with the new wire separator, it will take out the excess rubber and make the wire a sellable product. The Winnsboro company would be one of four plants in Louisiana that breaks down tires completely into a recyclable product.
The addition of the sprinkler system and machinery would increase the value of the town’s asset to $1.3 million, according to Chaney. All equipment and machinery bought with grant proceeds would belong to Winnsboro.
Terry Shirley, local business owner, spoke in favor of the grant.
“When these guys can’t handle our product then you guys are going to have mosquitoes and everything else to deal with,” Shirley said speaking to Town Council members. “Our building gets so full we can’t hold the product they take care of then we have mosquito issues. We got the State of Louisiana possibly wanting to help us to get out of this situation and employees that are hired that need their job.”
During the Jan. 10 meeting, Noble Ellington, Office of Rural Development executive director, was also in attendance and spoke in favor of the grant. He also reminded Town Council members the town did not have to accept the grant if it was approved.
“If you decide when you get the grant we don’t have the $150,000 (10 percent match) or we don’t have the money to put up you are out absolutely nothing,” Ellington said.
McCarthy and Johnson continued to question whether or not Winnsboro could afford a 10 percent match if the grant was funded.
“Is it feasible for the city for $150,000?” McCarthy questioned. “I hear what you said. We can turn it down, but I know that would not get a good look if we did that. That would cause a lot ramifications.”
Winnsboro officials will find out if the grant was approved possibly as early as March or April or as late as September.
Franklin Tire And Rubber previously was awarded a $50,000 Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality grant. The Town of Winnsboro also handled that grant which was called an “operational grant,” according to a company spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.