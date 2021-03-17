A resolution calling for reimbursement of police department money was tabled by Winnsboro Town Council members at their monthly meeting Monday.
If passed, the resolution will enable Police Chief Will Pierce to reclaim all or part of a policeman’s salary if he or she leaves two years or less after graduating from the police academy.
Winnsboro Police Department pays for the officer’s education at the police academy, their salary while attending the academy plus equipment and uniforms.
Pierce estimated it cost the department a total of $12,000 plus equipment and uniforms to train officers.
Officers would have to pay 100 percent of the cost if they left the department six months to a year after the academy. If they left one year to 18 months, officers would have to pay 50 percent of the cost and 10 months to two years 25 percent of the cost.
Town Council members will analyze the legality of the resolution.
Additionally, Town Council members passed two separate resolutions accepting annual Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) audits on its Industrial Park and Wastewater Treatment sewer plants.
Town Council members also passed a resolution for use of servitude for WSB to place a temporary sign on land owned by Town of Winnsboro.
A servitude is the right to use someone else’s land.
In other business, an alcohol license was granted to Shay’s Restaurant. Town Council members Tyrone Coleman, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy voted for the approval. Town Council member Jerry Johnson voted no with Town Council member Keith Berry absent.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro fire trucks were at a Hickory Street fire in under six minutes, according to Chief Jessie Morris.
“The call came out (1:50 p.m.),” Morris said. “Myself, several of the volunteers were in route and on the scene in less than one minute. The structure was completely gone at the time.”
Adjacent structures received some heat damage, but the scene was under control in 12 minutes, according to Morris.
“When the trucks made the scene, they were full (of water) contrary to what was said in public,” Morris said. “Actually while we are fighting a fire, we are filling the trucks up with the hydrants, so we don’t lose volume of water.”
In his superintendent’s report, Phillip Hutto told the Town Council members crews were still busy picking up limbs and debris from the recent winter storm.
Several trailers were hauling the debris off, and crews were on their third round through Winnsboro, Hutto said.
Residents are asked to put their waste or debris on the side of the road and call City Hall or Waste Management to be put on a pickup list.
