TOWN COUNCIL members Rex McCarthy (pictured left) and Jerry Johnson questioned Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace on her spending approximately $9,000 on merit awards for town employees at their Dec. 28 regular meeting. Wallace spent the sum on grills for employees. Before spending the money, Wallace said she got the OK from the town’s auditors. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

A Winnsboro Town Council member questioned Mayor Alice Wallace’s spending habits and accused her of malfeasance during a recent meeting.

