Wisner Town Councilman Thomas Lemle died Feb. 23 from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 64.
Lemle was first appointed to the councilman’s seat on Nov. 21, 2007 and won the election the following year. He served on the council until Dec. 31, 2014.
In early 2015 after the resignation of another councilman, Lemle was appointed to the seat again. Following his appointment, he was elected in a special election and served on the council until his passing.
Lemle was appointed twice, elected four times and served a total of almost 13 years, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
“I’ve known him all my life, and he was an honest, honorable man who always wanted the best for his family and community,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “He was a top notch man.”
During his terms, Lemle organized the bi-annual community-wide cleanup days in Wisner. He was also very involved in his church, New Light Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
“He was a God-sent deacon,” said Rev. Delles Ray Howell Sr, New Light Baptist Church pastor. “He was the kind of person that would do anything he could for the betterment of the community and church. He was active for the sick and children, and he was faithful. He was one of a kind.”
Fellow Wisner Town Council member, Roger Hilliard, said Lemle was a deacon to all the community.
“Thomas Lemle will be truly missed,” said Hilliard. “He leaves a void only God can fill. He wore many hats. He put God first then his family. He was a deacon to not only New Light Baptist Church but to all churches in our community by volunteering to driving the van … and he was a prayer warrior. He was also a Wisner Town Council member who would do whatever he could in the community and gave thanks in all he did.”
Lemle died at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe. Graveside services will be March 4 at Hope Cemetery in Wisner at 1 p.m.
Lemle leaves behind his wife, Debra, and three children.
