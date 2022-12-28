2022 made for a busy time in the newsroom with Lainey Wilson’s rise to the top of country music, new political maps, squabbling in local governments and school systems continuing to watch spending.
The following are highlights of each month from The Franklin Sun’s pages.
January
Franklin Parish School Board and Police Jury re-elected their officers to another year-long term. School Board members re-elected Richard Kelly, president, Jacqueline Johnson, vice-president, and Danny Davis, chaplain. Police Jury members gave James Harris another nod for president while Leodis Norman was elected vice president and Gary Peters chaplain.
Winnsboro Police Department (WPD) continued not taking some 911 calls from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office (FPSO). An estimated six 911 calls were missed by WPD. The missed calls started when Winnsboro Town Council agreed to a six-month policing contract with FPSO.
February
North Franklin Water Works officials finalized water system improvements. Approximately $7.3 million will be spent to refurbish the current aging system producing manganese-tainted water.
Roderick Branch pled guilty to second degree murder. Branch murdered Darrion Wilson of Winnsboro and led Franklin Parish Sheriff officers on a high-speed chase through three parishes in 2019.
Dr. Ron Berry, president of University of Louisiana Monroe and Franklin Parish native, spoke fondly of his memories growing up locally during the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Banquet.
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail revealed their first marker. The marker honored Fred Carter Jr. and was placed in Winnsboro. Carter, a Franklin Parish native, was a legendary guitarist whose talents crossed musical genres and delighted audiences for years.
March
Utility bills for Franklin Parish’s public school system were rising as a direct result of higher energy costs. Rebecca Boquet, business manager for the school system, told School Board members the troubling news at an agenda meeting and went as far as to say utility bills have doubled.
A new Louisiana House of Representatives map featuring precincts added in Winnsboro to District 21 was introduced to the local public with many crying foul. The precincts were under Rep. Neil Riser’s District 20 but were now under Rep. C. Travis Johnson’s area.
Heated arguments at the Town Council meeting continued centering around Winnsboro police department’s lack of assistance. Arguments erupted over a discussion of a high-speed chase and officer overtime.
Motivating Engagement Recognizing Individual Talent (MERIT) was launched in Winnsboro by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office under the guidance of local leadership. Leading the charge was Sheriff Kevin Cobb. MERIT was set up for youth to receive educational assistance and adults to learn lifeskills in a non-judgmental, non-threatening atmosphere. The program targeted sixth to 10th graders, young adults and adults with disabilities.
FPSO arrested seven people and confiscated approximately 20 dogs in an apparent dogfighting ring located on Henry Parker Road outside Winnsboro. According to Cobb, when deputies arrived at the scene participants fled in vehicles but quickly realized they were blocked in. The dogs were taken in by the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana (DHS).
April
A mid-morning Franklin Parish school bus wreck on La. Hwy 577 resulted in injuries. Pre-k through third graders were headed to an Easter egg hunt at Life Church when the accident occurred.
A new Civitan Trail expansion will do more than lengthen the existing trail; it will further connect the Winnsboro community, boasted organizers. The expansion will connect the community to government and education buildings.
Stephen Smith was announced as the newly-hired Franklin Parish Police Jury public works superintendent.
FPSO narcotics division issued 86 arrest warrants on 49 individuals. Warrants issued were drug related and were the result of investigations over the several months throughout the parish.
May
Alice Wallace narrowly beat incumbent John Dumas to become Winnsboro’s next mayor. Wallace won by 12 votes, garnering 886 votes to Dumas’ 874. Voter turnout for the election was 56.8 percent. Wallace became the first woman elected mayor of Winnsboro.
Wisner’s Phidarian “Phil” Mathis was selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round, 47th pick. Mathis was part of two national championships teams with Alabama and visited the White House after one of those titles.
Approximately 6,000 people attended the second annual South Franklin Catfish Festival held in Wisner. The event featured vendor and food booths, classic cars and entertainment.
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail recognized Gene King for his extensive musical career spanning six decades with a sign and ceremony at Wisner’s gazebo. King’s marker was the second to be placed in Franklin Parish.
Local business owners and hunters were crying foul over a recent Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) proposal to ban deer supplemental feeding and deer carcass exporting from the Chronic Wasting Disease (CDW) control area, which included Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes. LDWF went on to pass the control area.
June
Bonner Hitt Williams was appointed Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters by Police Jury members. Williams filled the void from the retirement of longtime Registrar of Voters Geneva Cupp who had served in the office for 30 years.
Cobb began his term as the 77th president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. The organization represents 64 elected sheriffs in the state and some 14,000 deputies. Cobb was the first sheriff from this parish to be elected to the position, and one of only five from Northeast Louisiana.
July
Wallace chose many of the same people that were on former Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas’ leadership team. The core group was tasked with assisting Wallace to manage the town.
Gilbert and Wisner’s mayors went unchallenged in the Nov. 8 Open Primary/Congressional election qualifying. Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens and Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty will serve their respective towns for another term.
Wallace had not filed a campaign finance report, according to the Louisiana Ethics Administration. Reports are mandatory for candidates for “any other” public office who make expenditures in excess of $2,500.
A groundbreaking ceremony to Kickoff Volt Broadband’s “fiber to the home initiative (FTTH) was held in Bastrop. The initiative will bring high speed internet to the rural parts of Franklin Parish.
August
It was reported in August’s Gilbert Town Council meeting that 12 new businesses will be established by year’s end. The revival of industry led aldermen into discussions of commercial zoning for their village. Zoning talks continued through the end of the year in Gilbert.
School Board members rejected adoption of a policy to address members’ absenteeism. By a vote of four to three, the School Board decided not to adopt the policy that would have penalized members who failed to attend more than two regularly scheduled meeting by deducting one fourth of their monthly pay.
Golden Keith Berry resigned from his position as Winnsboro District 2 Town Council member. Berry, who was beginning his second term, attributed his leaving to “personal reasons.”`
Dorothy Swayzer was appointed Winnsboro Town Councilwoman for District 2. She went in unanimously.
September
After playing golf for 70 years, legally blind Cotton Renner hit his first hole-in-one at Twin Oaks Country Club in Winnsboro. The 84-year-old hit the ace while playing a foursome.
Franklin Parish High School senior Hunter Graham was killed when his 1998 Chevrolet Silverado crashed on La. Hwy 125. He was 18.
Franklin Medical Center’s hospital auxiliary known as Pink Ladies dissolved after 50 years of service to the local community. The group attributed dwindling numbers for the cause of the end.
September and August rains which poured nearly 20 inches on local fields put an immense damper on 2022 soybean harvest. The high level of moisture caused much of the crop to sprout and rot in the fields.
October
Winnsboro announced the town will host the inaugural Southern Food and Music Festival on April 15. The festival will include food trucks, car show, food cook offs and vendor booths.
The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars were the Class AAA Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) softball state champions. FA bested Prairie View Academy two games to one.
Lainey Wilson, Baskin native, was nominated in six different categories for the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Wilson would go on to win Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Carroll High School coaches were arrested after causing a fight in FPHS’s stands during a Thursday football game. Head Coach Brandon Landers and two of his assistants, Zemetress Randle and Druzon Quillen were arrested.
November
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied a request for monetary help to repair ice damage on Franklin Parish paved roads. The damage stemmed from a February 2021 ice storm.
Layton Curtis was elected mayor of Baskin. The win made Curtis the second youngest mayor in Louisiana.
Franklin Parish school district maintained a “C” letter grade according to the School Performance Score (SPS) posted by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).
December
Franklin Parish Police Jury awarded apparent low bidder Grindstone Construction LLC for Phase II construction at Rawhide Robinson Activity Center.
Franklin Parish School Board honored outgoing District 6 member Tim Eubanks for the 16 years of service. Eubanks lost to Matt Stephens.
Laquetta Barnes won the District 7 School Board seat over Rob Christmon.
It was announced the Winnsboro animal shelter located north of town will soon be getting a facelift. Plans to demolish a building located in the front and replace it with new concrete, a building and drainage are in the works.
