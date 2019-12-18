The state Supreme Court recently cleared an area agricultural lender to sue three banks, bank employees and others on several claims including fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud stemming from allegations surrounding Delhi farmer Thomas “Tommy” Dickerson.
The three banks included Franklin State Bank and Trust Company of Winnsboro, Caldwell Bank and Trust Company of Columbia, and Commercial Capital Bank of Delhi.
Agrifund LLC sued the three banks and other defendants in early 2017. Agrifund is a lending entity under the major agricultural loan and crop insurance company, Ag Resource Management (ARM). Among other claims, Agrifund claimed the three banks took large sums of money from Dickerson and issued cashier's checks or deposited the money in other accounts, wrongfully converting money that belonged to Agrifund.
At federal court in November, Dickerson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for lying to banks and other financial institutions and agribusiness lenders, including ARM, to illegally obtain some $18 million.
In July, the Second Circuit Court of Appeal curtailed Agrifund's legal claims and only allowed the company to pursue its lawsuit in a limited scope. In so doing, the Second Circuit upheld previous rulings by then-Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Terry Doughty. Before he was sworn in as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in 2018, Doughty twice granted exceptions of no cause of action protecting the banks and other defendants.
On Nov. 25, the Supreme Court reversed the rulings by the Second Circuit and Doughty, and remanded the case to the district court. Unlike Doughty and the appeal court's rulings, Agrifund had pleaded enough facts in its petition to state a cause of action against the defendants, the Supreme Court ruled.
“The plaintiff has made sufficient allegations to maintain a cause of action for fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and LUTPA (Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act) violations against the named defendants,” stated the Supreme Court's ruling.
The ruling cleared Agrifund to pursue its legal claims against the three banks as well as other defendants: Clark McCain, with Franklin State Bank; Brian Wilson, an employee of Caldwell Bank; David Stephens, a tax preparer with Pickett & Co. CPA of Delhi; and Lawrence “Larry” Pickett Jr., owner of Pickett & Co. CPA, among others.
Michael “Mickey” DuBos, with the Monroe law firm Breithaupt, DuBos & Wolleson, is representing Agrifund.
“My client's thrilled that the case is finally going forward,” DuBos said. “Unfortunately, it took two years to fight the courts to let the case go forward.”
“We're anxious to get discovery started and find out what really happened,” DuBos added.
The matter decided by the Supreme Court means the plaintiff has alleged sufficient facts to continue its lawsuit. It does not mean the plaintiff has succeeded in proving their allegations to support their claims, attorneys for the defendants said.
“If you look at the pleadings on their face, they have met the threshold to not be dismissed,” said James Mixon, an attorney with Mixon, Carroll, Frazier, a Columbia law firm representing Caldwell Bank & Trust.
Monroe attorney Brian Crawford, who represents Franklin State Bank, echoed Mixon's remarks.
Speaking of the Supreme Court's ruling, Crawford said, “It does not say whether (Agrifund's) allegations are accurate or inaccurate. There's been no discovery.”
The allegations in Agrifund LLC v. Radar Ridge Planting Co. Inc., Thomas A. Dickerson and others centered on Dickerson’s use of several farming businesses in numerous parishes to fraudulently obtain loan crop production loans and grain storage loans. Radar Ridge Planting Co. Inc. was one of the companies operated by Dickerson.
Some of those loans were obtained from ARM, but were not repaid, they claimed.
According to Agrifund’s lawsuit, Dickerson conspired with Franklin State Bank, Caldwell Bank, McCain and Wilson to divert funds from the sale of Dickerson’s various crops — which belonged to Agrifund as collateral — and laundered the funds.
The Supreme Court's ruling upheld a dissent by Second Circuit Judge Shonda Stone who previously dissented from the Second Circuit's majority opinion to restrict Agrifund's lawsuit against the defendants.
“In this case, the plaintiff has stated a cause of action for fraud in alleging that Dickerson misrepresented the amount of grain available as collateral, surreptitiously sold collateralized grain in contravention of the security agreement (with Agrifund), and channeled the collateral’s proceeds through the defendant banks in an effort to defeat the security interests therein,” Stone wrote in her July 17 dissent.
