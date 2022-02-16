Winnsboro City Court’s net position increased $5,386 or 43% to $17,909 during its fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
Net position may serve over time as a useful indicator of Winnsboro City Court’s financial position.
According to the audit, largest asset was cash totaling $93,929 followed by internal balances at $3,302 and capital assets equaling $2,258.
Long-term liabilities which was the Court’s net pension came to $109,504.
The net pension liability is the difference between the total pension liability and the assets set aside in a trust and restricted to paying benefits to current employees and retirees.
There were two major funds highlighted by the report — general fund and marshal’s fund.
The general fund is the primary operating fund of the Court. Traffic fines and collections of court-imposed fines remitted to the Court are all accounted for in this fund with general operating expenditures paid from this fund.
Winnsboro City Court recorded $45,879 in court fees, fines and costs and $133,275 intergovernmental revenues into its general fund.
Largest expenditures of its general fund was personal services and benefits totaling $142,628 and operating services amounted to $34,282, according to the report.
Materials and supplies cost the general fund $3,575 in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The marshal’s fund totaled $36,037 worth of revenues. Intergovernmental revenues made up $19,066 of the total, while court fees, fines and costs came to $16,971.
Marshal fund expenditures totaled $28,737, according to the report.
Judge Scott Sartin was listed as agency head while Maxwell Certified Public Accountant, LLC of Monroe performed the audit. Winnsboro City Court serves Ward 7 which consists of Winnsboro and surrounding areas. The city judge is elected to six-year terms.
Audits listed no findings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.