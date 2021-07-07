Michael Couch’s seven-year sentence for five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile was upheld by Louisiana Second Court of Appeal, June 30.
Couch, former principal of Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School, argued that his sentence was “excessive.”
“The record reflects that the trial court found that the defendant’s conduct and actions toward the juvenile victims fell far below an acceptable standard of behavior and that the defendant used his position of authority to grope his minor students, who were members of his church and school community,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “The trial court determined that the defendant’s actions were callous and egregious.”
The opinion went on to say due to the amount of time the crimes went on, the trial court found “a deliberate cruelty to the victims” and Couch “knew or should have known that the victims were particularly vulnerable and incapable of resisting as a result of their young age.”
Couch served as teacher, assistant principal and principal of the school from 2008 through 2016.
In January 2018, a teenage student reported to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office about inappropriate sexual touching by Couch, according to court documents.
After investigating, sheriff deputies found four additional men who reported Couch touched them inappropriately while at school.
Couch was arrested on six counts of prohibited sexual contact between educator and student and five counts of molestation of a juvenile on February 26, 2018.
A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Couch on five counts of molestation of a juvenile and was arraigned on all charges March 13, 2018.
On January 13, 2018, as part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to five counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile and Couch subsequently pled guilty to all charges.
Fifth Judicial District Court sentenced him September 11, 2020.
“The court noted that the defendant received favorable treatment by the State in reducing charges from molestation of a juvenile, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years on each count, to the lesser charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, which carries a maximum seven years on each count,” stated the Second Circuit opinion.
The opinion further stated Couch as an educator could have been convicted of molestation of a juvenile and been “exposed to imprisonment of not less than five years nor more than 40 years per count. Five separate charges could have been up to 200 years at hard labor.
“The defendant continues to express a lack of remorse for his actions toward the minors placed in his care, even going so far as to note, in his pro-se brief to this court, that the minor victims, in their early teens, were some of his ‘closest friends,’” stated the Second Court opinion.
After serving his allotted time, Couch will be placed on three years active supervised probation and register as a sex offender.
“We find that Couch’s sentences are not disproportional to the fact and circumstances of this case, nor do they shock the sense of justice,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Couch received the significant benefit of a plea agreement, the benefits of which reduced his exposure to jail time from 100 years to seven years. The sentences are not constitutionally excessive, and Couch’s first assignment of error is likewise without merit.”
