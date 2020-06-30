Franklin Parish reported 467 cases and no new deaths of the novel coronavirus in seven days, according to Tuesday’s figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Across the state, health officials reported 58,095 total virus cases, an increase of 1,014 overnight.
LDH reported 42,225 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,433 from last week which puts Louisiana at approximately 15,870 active cases, nearly 5,000 more than last week.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,091 on Tuesday, an increase of 22 from the previous day. LDH also reported 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent rise on Tuesday, increasing by 44 to reach 781. Ventilator usage amounted to 83 statewide.
Dixie baseball canceled
In a related matter, Winnsboro Dixie Youth summer baseball season was canceled due to a coach testing positive with the COVID-19 virus.
The season was initially delayed due to the pandemic’s onset but was started in hopes of giving youth a chance to play games. The league was only two weeks into the season when it was canceled.
“We hope this passes, so we can get back to a normal routine next year,” an announcement sent to parents said. “Thanks for everybody being understanding and to all of our coaches thanks for your help and support this year.”
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish nursing homes reported no new COVID-19 cases among its residents, according to LDH.
Plantation Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, LLC, of Winnsboro, reported one new case among its staff.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported 188 cases and held at four COVID-19 related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.