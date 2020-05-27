A Wisner woman is the tenth Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.
The 90-year-old African American female decedent was transported May 18 by EMS to an Ouachita Parish hospital, according to Shane Scott, coroner’s office spokesman. She died there on May 21 with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The decedent suffered from multiple underlying medical conditions, including heart and kidney diseases.
“Our condolences are extended to the families who have lost their loved ones due to this disease and our prayers are also with our nursing home staff and personnel as they continue their selfless efforts in caring for these patients while in a very stressful but controlled situation,” Scott said.
Of the 10 cases investigated by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office, six of the decedents resided at area nursing homes. Comorbidities were present in all cases except for the May 10 death of a 72-year-old white female. She had no underlying medical conditions and her only risk factor was age.
Meanwhile, two Franklin Parish nursing homes remain COVID-19 free while two continue their battle with the virus.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro and Mary Anna Nursing Home of Wisner reported no cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff, according to a May 25 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
Plantation Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Wisner and Plantation Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Plantation Oaks reported five new cases during the week, bringing its total to 25, according to the LDH report. The facility also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. To date, a total of five residents have succumbed to the virus.
Plantation Manor’s reported COVID-19 cases and deaths held steady at
four and one respectively, according to the LDH report. Two new cases of the virus were reported among staff members bringing the total to five.
Nursing homes are required by LDH to report positive COVID-19 cases. The reported is published each Monday.
LDH is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms to minimize infection and to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Parish wide, Franklin reached 297 coronavirus cases, an increase of three overnight, according to LDH.
In neighboring Richland Parish, 119 COVID-19 cases were reported, according to LDH. Three people have succumbed to the virus.
Fifty-two cases were reported in Caldwell Parish with no deaths, while Catahoula Parish reached 112 cases and three deaths.
According to LDH numbers, 10 cases have been reported in Tensas Parish, and Madison Parish rose to 70 cases. Tensas or Madison parishes reported no COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Louisiana reported 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 38,054, and 2,596 deaths, according to LDH Tuesday figures.
“Presumed” recoveries reached 28,700 as of May 24 while 847 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with 102 of those on ventilators.
Across the state, 330,898 tests have been performed. The majority of tests (313,502) have been performed in commercial labs.
