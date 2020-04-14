As Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers appeared to level off, the state Department of Health on Tuesday posted the largest one-day spike in deaths, an additional 129, breaking above 1,000 in Louisiana’s COVID-19 fatalities at 1,013.
“The virus is obviously fatal for a number of these people, as we are reporting these deaths,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said at his Tuesday press conference. “People are contracting this disease and spreading this disease, so it’s important that people follow the precautions we give them, whether it’s the order to stay home, whether it’s the hygiene, social distancing, all these things.”
Law enforcement and Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) employees have observed that automobile traffic in many parts of Louisiana is now back to levels almost as high as the days before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I did fly to north Louisiana yesterday over some of our major highways,” Edwards said, “and I did see more traffic than, quite frankly, I expected to see or wanted to see. People here at GOHSEP tell me they’ve seen a marked increase in traffic. In addition, we have social distancing apps now that are assigning letter grades. We weren’t doing particularly well to begin with. I think our state was a ‘C’ or a ‘C-’. I think we moved down to a D most recently because they [cellphone service providers] are using the GPS data in people’s phones to measure what the movement is.”
Cellphone service providers track residents' movements through “contact tracing.” “Contact tracing” is a new term for the ability by cellphone service providers to use the Bluetooth feature of a people’s cellphones to tell not just their movements but how close they get to others and whether they have been near someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
“All of it is incredibly important,” Edwards said. “The worst thing you can do is not know what you’re dealing with. And now we can say we have testing in every single region of the state. We’re trying to expand on the testing that’s available for surveillance purposes, diagnostic purposes and for detecting the presence of the antibodies through serology tests.”
In Ouachita Parish, there were nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. As of Tuesday, across the state, more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,000 deaths were reported by the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.