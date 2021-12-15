Franklin Parish school system recorded a 61.9 simulated performance score, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) figures.
The score was a drop in 2019’s performance score of 64.7, which was the last time LDOE listed a number and letter grade.
Simulated scores determined COVID-19 effects on Louisiana’s education and will help in recovery strategies. Under simulated scores, LDOE did not issue letter grades.
Data was calculated using a differing method compared to traditional scores, accord to LDOE. High schools were able to use graduation requirement waivers as well as offer more leniency in ACT participation.
Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) waived, “all of its policies related to the production of school and district performance scores. 2020-2021 was a year unlike any other, and results cannot be accurately compared.”
Additionally, traditional scores were calculated using student growth based on comparisons from the 2019 standardized testing scores. However, because there was not statewide standardized tests in spring 2020, this component of the traditional score was modified to skip the year without test results.
“If a letter grade was attached this year, our letter grade would still be a C district wide,” said John Gullett, school superintendent.
Statewide, 71 percent of districts and 70 percent of schools saw lower simulated scores for 2021 compared to their 2019 scores, according to LDOE.
Throughout Louisiana, simulated performance scores declined 1.8 points. High-poverty schools, high-minority schools and schools where virtual learning was more prevalent and saw more of a decline than non-similar schools, according to LDOE.
Tensas, Jackson and West Carroll parishes were the exception in northeast Louisiana. Tensas Parish increased its simulated performance score by 0.6 points, Jackson increased 4.3 points and West Carroll rose one point.
“These scores are an unofficial calculation,” said Thomas Lambert, LDOE assistant superintendent for the office of assessment, accountability, and analytics. “These results are really just for information and planning purposes rather than the traditional rollout.”
Furthermore, LDOE said, “While changes in performance might represent real changes in student results over time, they are also impacted by distortions in data that were particular to the 2020-2021 school year”
LDOE also said schools that have not previously been identified as academically unacceptable in prior simulated performance scores and letter grade releases will not have to offer school choice. However, schools that are currently required to offer school choice based on official 2019 school performance schools and have letter grades must continue to offer school choice.
