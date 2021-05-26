Police Jury road crews continue work on freeze damaged roads throughout the Franklin Parish, according to Wendell Thornton, superintendent.
On Monday, Thornton said road crews were repairing Calhoun Road in south Franklin Parish.
Beginning Thursday, road crews will begin pouring out hot mix which is a more permanent fix to potholes than cold mix, but hot mix is also more expensive.
Currently, Police Jury budget calls for only $75,000 worth of hot mix.
“I’m about to spend the biggest portion of my budget on hot mix,” Thornton said. “(Hot mix) bonds to the oil. It’s like asphalt. Cold mix is a just patch and a filler.”
Thornton said the worst potholes will receive hot mix.
“We’re working hard for this parish, but we have limited funding,” Thornton said.
Freeze damage was prevalent throughout the parish, he acknowledged.
“The roads are a very bad mess, and we are doing our best to fix them within our budget,” Thornton said. “The freeze really took a toll on our roads.”
Damage originated from sub-freezing temperatures along with freezing rain and snow that blanketed the region in February leaving a wake of downed trees and power lines and causing havoc on parish roads.
Road damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
Engineers with McManus Consulting Engineers recently went district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Thornton said the Police Jury has received no word from FEMA if Franklin Parish would receive any repair funding.
Until the Police Jury receives word, Thornton and his four road crews will continue working Monday through Friday 10 hours daily and six hours on Saturday. The four crews have two pothole patchers that seal each crater found in Franklin Parish’s 207 miles of chip sealed roads. But,Thornton said that was not enough.
“I don’t have enough manpower to keep up with everything,” Thornton said. “My crews are working super hard to keep up with everything we can.”
Chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small aggregate chips. The chips are then compacted to orient the chips for maximum adherence to the asphalt, and excess stone is swept from the surface.
Meanwhile, a road priority list for 2022 has yet to be completed.
Police Jury members have been working on a revamped list since February of roads in need of repair.
Repairing of roads would be based on a point system under the list. Road projects will receive points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road receives, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
To develop the proposed list, Police Jury members will submit roads to Thornton. Engineers, with Thornton’s input, would then rank the roads using the point system.
The current road priority repair list was compiled in 2006. Proponents for the new list said data for many of the roads on the current list are out of date due to population changes in areas.
With the current list, there are some parish roads that are in need of repair but are too far down the list, Thornton said.
“We have some roads that are in real bad shape,” Thornton said. “We need to do something with these roads now.”
Additionally, Police Jury personnel committee members continue to deal with road barn issues concerning employees spreading rumors and lies.
For the second time this month, personnel members met May 20 to discuss issues and talk with employees.
Rumors of Thornton receiving a $2 hour raise heightened tempers in some Police Jury employees. Thornton suggested putting the employee spreading the rumor on probation.
“This is my whole deal for this meeting is to try to keep trouble out of the workplace,” said Thornton. “There needs to be a reckoning. Somebody has got to be punished. I’m not talking about firing. He is disrupting everybody out there.”
Committee members asked, Clyde Temple, a parish barn employee, to attend the meeting and questioned him about the incident. Temple would not speak about a specific person.
“I’m not a snitch and that is as far as I am going,” Temple said. “That is as far as I’m going. I hate crap, and I am sick of crap.”
Before leaving, Temple asked if he was going to get “retaliated against” for speaking with the personnel committee.
Committee members assured him he was not.
Personnel Committee members also called Eric McMurray about the rumors.
McMurray said he was helping in the barn when he heard the rumor.
“When I was in the shop working, I heard it but didn’t spread it,” McMurray said.
Police Jury member Gary Peters asked McMurray to be part of the solution.
“Whenever that mess starts, you can do one of two things: you can stop it, or you can go further,” Peters said. “You can be part of the problem or part of the solution. I would like for you to be part of the solution.”
Meanwhile, Police Jury members hired a new shop foreman, mechanic helper and shot mechanic in a special called May 21 meeting.
Police Jury members hired John Nester as shop foreman, Sherman Jackson as mechanic helper and Kenneth Emfinger as shop mechanic.
