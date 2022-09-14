Damaged culverts on L.D. Knox, Calhoun and Roberts roads will be replaced in preparation for hard surfacing.
While new culverts settle, Franklin Parish Police Jury road crews will patch numerous damaged spots throughout the parish.
Police Jury members agreed to the measure that was called “better utilizing manpower, equipment and time” in their regular monthly meeting Monday morning.
The three roads were on the 2022 Capital Improvement List. Lawson Road, the second road named on the list, is also up for improvements but did not need new culverts, according to Police Jury member Gary Peters.
“We’re going to do what we can do at L.D. Knox,” said Parish Superintendent Steve Smith. “We will go to Calhoun next.”
According to Smith’s superintendent report, set up work was completed for the eastern section of L.D. Knox while shoulder work has begun on Calhoun Road.
In another parish project, Ash Slough improvements will be funded by some $3.8 million, according to Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants.
“We know money is coming we just don’t know where from,” McManus said.
On Aug. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards dedicated $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects and another $100 million to a Round Two funding opportunity for local and regional projects.
Numbered in the projects was Ash Slough.
Through the Design Support Program, Louisiana will provide needed technical assistance to projects submitted during the Round One funding opportunity that did not receive awards, according to Edwards. In this way, the state will be able to fund those projects in 2023.
In addition, Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) will open a Round Two funding opportunity for local and regional projects in January 2023. Eligible projects for the $100 million Round 2 funding opportunity must benefit low- to moderate-income populations and HUD-identified most impacted and distressed areas.
“As we continue working to reduce flood risks throughout Louisiana, the state is not only funding projects but assisting local and regional partners in project design and development to make sure we are funding high-impact flood mitigation efforts that don’t adversely affect surrounding communities,” Edwards said in a release. “This work is central to the mission of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, improving the way we approach flood mitigation by working collaboratively to develop and fund projects best suited for investment in each watershed region.”
Additionally, Police Jury members agreed to post job positions as soon as that position becomes available to cut down on the time a position is open.
Police Jury member Keiona Wesby requested the group take a more aggressive stance on posting open positions. Wesby recommended using job search websites, social media and possibly radio.
“Our way of posting is outdated,” Wesby said. “Most people don’t come into the Courthouse to see what jobs are posted.”
Wesby admitted she “was not a fan of social media” and if the Police Jury was on social media it would “mean opening ourselves up to criticism and calls.”
Police Jury members also approved holding annual job fairs and conversing with high schools and Louisiana Delta Community College.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved a garbage truck turnaround on Roy Till Road, approved child-at-play signs on Warsaw Loop and Parker Lane.
A dust control request was also approved on Johnny Ford Road.
Police Jury members denied a request to take Charles McMahon Road out of the parish road system.
