OLD CULVERTS may be the cause of water levels dropping at Turkey Creek. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are currently securing consultants to look into possibly replacing the spillway and repairing the earthworks around Turkey Creek Dam.
Turkey Creek water levels continue to drop, causing alarm in residents that live on the banks and outdoorsmen that fish and hunt on the popular south Franklin lake.
Water levels have dropped three to almost four feet since late summer, according to Ricky Roberts, Turkey Creek Lake Association president.
“The water usually drops every August and September,” said Roberts. “But, the water kept dropping in October and now its November.”
Roberts believes the water level dropping can be blamed on Turkey Creek’s aging dam and rotten pipe used to control levels.
Upon inspection, Roberts discovered swirling currents above the 48 inch culvert with a slide gate control used to move water from Turkey Creek to Boeuf River. The currents indicate holes in the culvert constantly leaking water.
The dam was constructed in 1953 and has “several leaks in the concrete spillway,” according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries report titled “2013 Turkey Creek Lake Vegetation Control Plan.”
At pool stage, Turkey Creek has a surface area of 3,845 acres with an average depth of six feet and a watershed of 163 square miles.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LDOTD) assumed responsibility of the operation and maintenance of 19 control structures, including Turkey Creek dam.
David Dupree, assistant district administer at the Chase office, said Turkey Creek dam project has been turned over to DOTD Baton Rouge officials.
Currently, officials are trying to secure consultants for the project with plans to possibly totally replace the spillway and repair the earthworks, Dupree said. Consultants are expected to be assigned to the project in the next two to three months.
In October, Franklin Parish Police Jury members allocated $500,000 to Turkey Creek dam crossing.
In this project, officials will install an additional eight-inch water line to the current 10-inch water line.
The 10-inch water main is experiencing leaks causing dam erosion problems and interruptions of service.
“The crossing is critical to both water systems (Turkey Creek and South Bayou Macon water systems),” Marcus Guillery, of Pan American Engineers said in a July meeting. “We currently have a 10-inch water main running parallel to the dam and goes across and serves the other side. This equals 800 customers or 2,500 or 3,000 residents.”
