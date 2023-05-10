Donald E. Daniels Jr. was sentenced on May 2 by Judge Will R. Barham to two consecutive life sentences plus 99 years in prison for raping and molesting children.
A Franklin Parish jury unanimously voted March 10 to convict Daniels on two counts of first degree rape and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
All three of Daniels’ victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the crimes.
District Attorney Penny Doucierecalled the victims brave and strong.
“Words cannot adequately express the bravery and strength exhibited by these three survivors,” Douciere said. “I am grateful to Assistant District Attorney Caroline Hemphill for her prosecution of this very difficult case, and to the jury who gave their time and attention to this serious matter.”
Douciere went on to thank local law enforcement agencies.
“We want victims of sexual abuse to know that our office supports you, and that you can come forward to help us hold dangerous people accountable for their crimes and make our community safer,” Douciere added, saying, “To secure this conviction, our office coordinated with numerous law enforcement agencies, experts, and other witnesses from three states. We appreciate their cooperation. Thank you to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, especially Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Investigator Todd Roberts, who brought a strong case against the defendant and provided evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Daniels was guilty.”
