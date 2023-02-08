A possible amendment designed to loosen restrictions on new subdivision roads and an ordinance intended to show the need for Police Jury assistance in burying livestock were topics of discussion at the Public Works Committee meeting.
Public Works Committee members discussed the possible amendment and ordinance in length at their Monday morning meeting.
In the first possible amendment, committee members called for relaxing the necessity for paved roads in new subdivisions. If the amendment is passed, gravel roads would be accepted.
The amendment will be discussed and possibly introduced in Thursday’s 5 p.m. meeting. If it is introduced, a public hearing will be held after 30 days.
The topic came up after David Hibbs, owner of Hibbs Estates, presented the group with plans for his new mobile home subdivision. Hibbs constructed gravel roads at his subdivision.
“We need to change this ordinance,” said Police Jury member Ricky Campbell. “His road is good, but I didn’t know it had to be chip sealed.”
With the possible livestock ordinance, Public Works Committee members want to define requirements for assistance to bury bovine.
Franklin Parish Police Jury does bury livestock but Louisiana Legislative Auditors are requiring the organization to document “a person who really needs assistance,” said Sam Wiggins, secretary/treasurer. “We have to prove that we are not just doing it as a donation of public funds to an individual.”
According to Don Riser, with the Public Health Department, carcasses must be burned or buried. After the carcass is burned, the remains must also be buried.
“So we are in violation?” Campbell asked.
“Yes, per Legislative Auditor yes,” Wiggins answered.
According to Wiggins, many police juries require livestock owners to bury their own animals.
Meanwhile, Public Works committee members will recommend entering into a contract with Enterprise Fleet management for new vehicles.
Currently, the Police Jury has a fleet of 20 vehicles, mainly trucks, with just 12 regularly running. The average vehicle year model is 2014.
The Police Jury would purchase the vehicles through an open-end equity lease, according to Enterprise documents.
An open-end lease is a type of rental agreement that obliges the leassee to make a balloon payment at the end of the lease agreement amounting to the difference between the residual and fair market value of the asset.
Open-end leases are also called "finance leases."
Often, open-end leases are used in commercial transactions. For example, when a moving business procures a fleet of vans and trucks, an open-end lease may prove to be a better bargain due to the unlimited mileage offered under the terms of a lease.
According to Dustin Hinds, Enterprise spokesman, the Police Jury has no upfront costs; they would not pay for vehicles until delivered and it would be a five-year lease.
According to Hinds, Enterprise Fleet Management works with 85 government entities.
