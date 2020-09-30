Deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 presidential general and open congressional primary election, said Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
Additionally, deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote online registration service is Oct. 13 and early voting will be held Oct. 16-27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. excluding Sundays.
Parish Registrars of Voters across the state began sending out absentee ballots, said Kyle Adroin, Louisiana Secretary of State. This year Ardoin said Louisiana voters will see the highest number of absentee ballots ever cast in an election.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to return an absentee ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m.
As a reminder, to ensure all ballots are received in time to be counted, the United States Postal Service recommends that all absentee ballots be requested 15 days prior to the election and mailed back seven days prior to the return deadline.
Locally, Franklin Parish voters will decide on Justice of the Peace District 1 and Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.
Republicans Daniel Fuller, of Delhi, and Errol “Pat” Guyton, of Crowville, are vying for Justice of the Peace District 1 position.
Republican Matthew Hollis, of Winnsboro, and Debra Williamson, of Baskin, are running for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.
Gilbert voters will decide on three men running for the Chief of Police position:
acting Chief of Police Alvie Vick, a Republican, Justin Barfield, an Independent, and “Bill” Ezell. The position was left vacant after the death of former Chief of Police Wesley Ezell.
Regionally, voters will decide U.S. Senator, 5th Congressional District U.S. Representatives, 4th Supreme Court District Associate Justice, District 5 PSC, 5th Judicial District Court, Div. A, B and C and 5th Judicial District Attorney and president:
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna
“Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge
Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie
Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey
“Xan” John, Lafayette
David Drew Knight, New Orleans
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula
Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport
Dustin Murphy, Eros
Adrian Perkins, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge
Melinda Mary Price, Luling
Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans
5th Congressional District U.S. Representative
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Alexandria
Allen Guillory Sr., Opelousas
Lance Harris, Alexandria
“Matt” Hasty, Pineville
Jesse P. Lagarde, Amite
Martin Lemelle Jr., Ruston
Luke J. Letlow, Start
“Scotty” Robinson, West Monroe
Phillip Snowden, Monroe
4th Supreme Court District - Associate Justice Supreme Court
Shannon Gremillion, Alexandria
Jay McCallum, Farmerville
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell, Bossier City
Shane Smiley, Monroe
