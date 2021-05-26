The 63rd annual Deep South PRCA Rodeo will be held June 3 - 5, 8 p.m. nightly.
The Winnsboro event will be live streamed on the Cowboy Channel for the first time, said Buckshot Sims, rodeo director. Another rodeo first is the set up of a large replay screen.
“We’re excited that everybody is going to get out and enjoy themselves.” Sims said. “We’ve done a lot of work on the pen in the off season, and I think everybody will be pleased with it.”
This year’s children’s rodeo and parade have been canceled but are scheduled for next year.
“We’re just trying to keep everybody as safe as we can,” Sims said.
Sims said there are still not many rodeos scheduled after taking a year off due to COVID-19, and rodeos that have occurred have been injury plagued.
“All the rodeos have been slammed with injuries,” Sims said.
Additionally, Sims expects many Texas cowboys will attend the Deep South PRCA Rodeo because of the lack of events.
“We’re expecting some big names,” Sims said. “There’s some cowboys coming that have competed in the National Finals Rodeo.”
One of the names is local cowboy, Cody DeMoss.
DeMoss, from Crowville, has won upwards of $2 million in his career as a professional bronc rider.
His brother, Heith, is on the Deep South PRCA Rodeo board and recently retired as a professional cowboy.
Stock contractor for this year’s rodeo is Pete Carrs’ Pro Rodeo, a five-time nominee for PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year. Dozens of Carr bucking horses and bulls have been selected to perform at major national rodeos such as Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Dirty Jacket, Deuces Night, Big Tex, River Boat Annie, Real Deal, Half Nutz and Poker Face are all PRCA champions and are part of Carr’s stock.
Also bringing their talents to the Deep South Rodeo will be announcer Danny Stewart and rodeo clown Rudy Burns.
The Deep South PRCA Rodeo advanced tickets will cost $15 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets can be purchased at Sullivan’s Feed. Adults tickets may also be purchased at the gate for $20.
Sims invited all to the largest outdoor rodeo in Louisiana: the Winnsboro Deep South PRCA Rodeo.
