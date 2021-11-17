Franklin Parish Police Jury personnel have paused on removing debris from Deer Creek until further Corp of Engineers guidance.
Questions arose during the Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday night over working in potential wetland areas around the parish’s main drainage system.
In recent days, workers have been removing debris from Deer Creek after Corp of Engineers gave the Police Jury permission to work from Oakley Cemetery north.
“We are not particularly digging, but just removing debris,” said Police Jury President James Harris. “We are trying to get debris out and get it flowing good.”
Questions arose during Ken McManus update on parish projects. The engineer is with McManus Engineering Consultants and was concerned with workers possibly violating the Clean Water Act which stated dredge or fill materials could not be discharged in wetland areas.
When asked why Corp of Engineers allowed personnel to work north of Oakley Cemetery and not south, McManus said, “(Corp of Engineers) may have been giving the Jury somewhere to start which would be to the north.”
For years, areas around Deer Creek have flooded due to drainage being clogged up with debris such as trees, beaver dams and old propane tanks.
“A whole neighborhood has went under water,” Harris said. “We’ve been on this for six years. We need to get it cleaned out because people are getting flooded.”
Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent, said he would get in touch with Corp of Engineers representatives for a meeting to make sure Police Jury personnel were not violating any wetland regulations.
Meanwhile, McManus advised Police Jury members to thoroughly document all work going on with the parish.
McManus offered the advice after recently meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
A FEMA representative from Minnesota doubted Franklin Parish’s freeze damage suffered in 2020. Although, two other FEMA representatives who toured locally in a separate meeting, agreed with McManus and Police Jury about the damage.
“Even with flood damage, you can’t over document everything you do,” McManus said. “One of the things they ask is the previous condition of the road. We suggest to be sure all the work orders have really good details.”
McManus estimated freeze damage to Franklin Parish roads amount to $4 million to $5 million.
In March, workers with McManus Consulting went district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into FEMA.
Road damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
