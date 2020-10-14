Hurricane Delta blew through Franklin Parish over the weekend bringing approximately 11 inches of rain to some areas and leaving behind downed trees.
The storm moved into the region Friday night and Saturday morning with high winds, rains but no tornadoes, a problem with some storms.
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in removing people in four homes with a high-water vehicle needed for one home rescue, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
“We had substantial flooding throughout the parish,” Cobb said. “There were also parish and state highways that were impassible throughout the parish with downed trees. We assisted the Police Jury and DOTD (Department of Transportation and Development) with those.”
Water rescinded quickly on most parish roads with Greenlight, Glenn Bradley, Coward, Johnson and Ogden roads reopened on Monday, according to Police Jury Road Superintendent Wendell Thornton.
“This was a significant event that took place,” Cobb said. “We didn’t have the wind damage but we did have flooding. It wasn’t nearly as bad as we expected”
Carol Pinnell-Alison with the LSU Extension Office said she had “concerns” with the soybean and cotton crop after Hurricanes Delta and Laura moved through the area.
“The water is going to be an issue after having back-to-back storms moving through the area,” Pinnell-Alison said. “It’s going to be a quality issue.”
Even if farmers have harvested their crop, bales and modules still in the field might be sitting in water, she said. If they have not harvested their crop it will take some time for fields to be dry enough to harvest.
“This is not the best situation,” Pinnell-Alison said.
Statewide, Delta made landfall in Cameron Parish at about 6 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane. No fatalities had been confirmed, but 32 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm. Most occurred well after landfall from cleanup accidents or carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.
Delta dumped about 15 inches of rain on Lake Charles, which was the largest population center to take a direct hit from Laura. In Baton Rouge, about 127 miles to the east, 10 inches of rain was reported.
“Obviously, this was a very big storm,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Even if it wasn’t as powerful as Laura, it was much bigger.”
Though more than 600,000 Louisiana residents were without electricity midday Saturday, restoration was faster than after Laura. Delta knocked over distribution lines but, unlike Laura, spared the major transmission infrastructure.
More than 9,400 Louisiana residents were being sheltered, most of them Hurricane Laura evacuees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.