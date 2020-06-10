Approximately 60 demonstrators gathered on Front Street in Winnsboro mid-Thursday, calling for racial equality and unity and to speak out against the death of George Floyd.
The group stood, holding signs and at times chanting loudly, for equal rights and the halt of violence. “I can’t breath,” “What’s his name? George Floyd,” and “No justice, no peace” could be heard from demonstrators.
“In other parts of the country there has been police brutality, but we are blessed here,” said Alice Wallace, protest organizer and former Mayor Jackie Johnson’s executive secretary. “We are here in support of the movement. This will be a peaceful protest.”
“The movement” Wallace alluded to is a series of protests designed by leaders to be peaceful although violence has broken out in other places.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Floyd, who was not armed and did not appear to be resisting arrest, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Floyd was arrested after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
The local action dubbed, “I Can’t Breath,” was hosted by local activist groups, Project Change and Citizens 4 Change. Wallace was the vocal leader.
“It’s a watershed moment to see the young people, black people, white people getting involved,” Wallace said. “America is doing a lot of soul searching. We all have a responsibility to look at how we perceive racial equality.”
After nearly two-hours along Front Street, demonstrators gathered near Winnsboro’s gazebo. While some speakers conveyed messages of unity and racial equality, others spoke of defunding law enforcement.
The controversial topic of defunding law enforcement has met criticism
from local, state and national leaders. Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf called defunding police, “an absurd assertion.”
Police chiefs across the nation warn lawmakers that not appropriately funding police departments could contribute to police brutality with an impact on training, hiring and development of officers.
Proponents of police defunding say reform alone is not enough. The common thread of their argument is producing policy changes that reduce reliance on officers and reallocate money spent on law enforcement to black communities for services such as schools, health care and housing.
Wallace alluded to reforming law enforcement in a prepared statement sent to The Franklin Sun.
“We have a lot of work to do but I have never seen such unity of all races and it gives me hope that things are subject to change,” Wallace said. “While rallying and marching brings attention to these injustices, the second phase of it will be reforming our criminal justice system.”
Other speakers spent their time with the microphone calling for unity.
“This is just the beginning,” said Michael Whitley. “We can’t allow (police brutality) to come here. We have to stand with law enforcement.”
Rev. Bakari Beckwith explained to the crowd they were the voice.
“We can’t be blind and ignorant and pretend racism doesn’t exist in Franklin Parish,” Beckwith said. “This is a good place to start. We are the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.”
