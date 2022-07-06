A DOG involved in a rural Franklin Parish dogfighting ring awaited volunteers from Delta Humane Society of Louisiana to pick it up in March. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office confiscated more than 20 dogs and arrested seven people involved in the apparent dogfighting ring. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Delta Humane Society of Louisiana (DHS) was given custody of 21 dogs confiscated from a March 27 Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office dogfighting raid.
Fifth Judicial District Judge Steve Dean announced his decision in the Franklin Parish Courthouse in June.
Kasey Lattimer, DHS’ co-founder and director, called Dean’s decision a victory for the animals especially since Louisiana’s court history leans toward euthanizing canines involved with dogfighting instead of giving custody to organizations like DHS.
The dogs will continue to be kept at Lattimer’s 50-acre farm that doubles as DHS’ home base. Many of the 21 dogs are still recovering from the harsh dogfighting ring conditions while being housed on her farm while some are fostered in DHS’ network of northeast Louisiana homes.
Some of the dogs will be adopted, but they have “got to get healthy first,” Lattimer said.
To reach their “forever home,” Lattimer works with agencies nationwide. Agencies like BadRap in California and Humane Society in Idaho have volunteered to take a few of the 21.
But according to Lattimer, dog adoption has waned since the height of COVID-19 when adoptions skyrocketed.
“Adoption has really slowed down,” she said. “People are traveling more and not staying home.”
With people not homebound because of COVID-19 restrictions, they are not seeking companionship found by adopting dogs, Lattimer said.
In the March 27 bust, FPSO deputies arrested seven people.
According to Sheriff Kevin Cobb in a past Franklin Sun interview, when deputies arrived at the scene participants fled in vehicles but quickly realized they were blocked in. Upon discovering there was no other way out, they exited the vehicles throwing crates containing dogs in bushes and woods. Some dogs were also left behind in locked vehicles.
During the raid, FPSO impounded numerous vehicles allegedly belonging to those involved in fighting.
Evidence of a dogfighting ring could be seen throughout the rural property which was closed to publics’ eyes by a high wooden fence. Upon entering the property, several dogs were in kennels along with four dogs tethered to trees with large chains.
The apparent dogfighting ring was located approximately 100 yards from the kennel. The rusted tin-covered shed contained the ring where dogs fought many times to the death or serious injury. The ring’s wooden floor and two-foot walls were covered with blood stains from past fights.
