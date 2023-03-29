The Franklin Parish Communications District net position was $130,439, an increase of $73,703 from the previous fiscal year, according to a Louisiana Legislative audit report.
Over time, increases or decreases in net position may serve as a useful indicator of whether the financial position of the governmental entity is improving of weakening.
Bolstering the district’s positive net position was $938,422 worth of total assets and deferred outflows of resources. The 2022 total increased over 2021’s total of $810,265.
Making up the majority of those assets was $903,341 in “current and other assets,” according to the audit.
The audit also reported $16,487 in capital assets and $18,594 in deferred outflows of resources.
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources amounted to $807,983, an increase from 2021’s total of $753,529.
Longterm liabilities were by far the largest obligations for the district, totaling $707,239 which grew from 2021’s amount of $692,967.
“The future budget for the Franklin Parish Communications District shows little increase in revenue and an increase also in expenses,” the audit report said.
The district also had $99,985 in deferred inflows of resources recorded in the liability column.
Additionally, the audit reported revenues for the district’s governmental activities decreased 1.0406 percent to $293,650 while total expenses increased 9.27 percent to $219,947.
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022, the district made $286,583 in 911 fees, $2,480 in 911 signs and $3,856 in other income. The district also made $731 in interest income.
The district had expenditures totaling $204,346 in 2022.
Personal services was the largest expense amounting to $138,238, followed by operating services of $64,383. Other expenditures included materials and supplies equaling $1,161, capital outlay at $166 and travel and other charges at $398.
Franklin Parish Communications District was created by the Franklin Parish Police Jury. The district is governed by a seven-member board appointed by the jury. The district is responsible for installation, maintenance and operation of a 911 emergency system.
The board is made up of Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Adron Henderson, Sammy Burns, Bill McLemore, Miles Kiper, Alan Dupuy and Tim Washington. None receive compensation. Agency head is Debbie Brown.
David M. Hartt, CPA, performed the audit and listed no findings.
