The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be installing flashing yellow left turn arrows on several traffic signals in Franklin Parish.
As part of this project, DOTD officials will be holding a public meeting to inform people about the upcoming changes. The meeting will be held in open house format on Feb. 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Franklin Parish High School cafeteria.
Those coming to the meeting may come and go with no set time requirement, said Erin Buchanan, DOT public information officer.
For more information go to www.dotd.la.gov.
