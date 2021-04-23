Franklin Parish Police Jury drainage employees face many challenges to keep excess water flowing properly.
From beavers to lack of manpower and equipment, employees do what they can to keep floodwaters at bay.
The Police Jury owns four large track hoes, one small track hoe and one dozer with 36 total employees to keep the entire parish drained - a job that keeps them busy.
When a call comes into the office, a Police Jury employee accesses the area, logs it into their data base and records the area on a list, unless it is a “priority.”
“If it is flooding a house or farm land that will have an economic impact, that takes precedence,” said James Harris Police Jury president. “We consider that top priority.”
Routine maintenance, like ditch cleaning, is done according to a call-in list recorded in i-Works.
“If it is not an emergency, it goes by the list,” said Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent. “We have a folder in our office that needs (ditches) to be cleaned, and they are prioritized on when the calls come in. We go by the list.”
There are approximately 75 folders at the Police Jury’s office.
Numerous problems face drainage employees. Beavers are a nuisance to the Police Jury.
Franklin Parish has a major beaver problem, so much so that the Police Jury has a full-time trapper.
“He never catches up,” Thornton said. “I could use another full-time beaver guy. It’s just that much of a problem. It is a full-time running job.”
When a call comes in, the trapper will assess the area, finds the dam and he traps the beaver for three days. The dam is also broken up.
Employees also stay busy replacing culverts.
“They get old and cave in,” Thornton said. “If a driveway culvert caves in that is an emergency.”
Additionally, majority of equipment used in drainage has suffered wear and tear and is beginning to break down, Thornton said.
To improve equipment, a tax renewal will be considered at an Oct. 9 election by eligible Franklin Parish voters.
A five-year 8.12 mill tax renewal will be on the ballot for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. If voters agree to this millage, an estimated $869,857 will be brought in.
“We need this equipment tax passed,” Thornton said. “We don’t have but so much equipment and hands. It is only so much that we can do. It’s quite an undertaking.”
Also on the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
In a Nov. 3 election, two out of three millage renewals failed.
Voters rejected the five-year 4.07 Police Jury millage renewal 4,449 votes (51 percent) to 4,243 votes (49 percent). Voters also shot down the 8.12 Police Jury millage renewal by 52 percent (4,496) of the votes.
Voters narrowly approved a 11.17 Police Jury millage renewal by 4,434 votes or 51 percent in the election.
This renewal was for the construction, maintenance and operation of Franklin Parish’s drainage system beginning in 2023. This millage renewal is expected to bring in $1,196,589 in five years.
Franklin Paris’s major drainage outlets are Deer Creek, Turkey Creek, Big Creek, Bayou Macon and Boggy Bayou.
If the Bayou Macon is full, water from future rains has no where to go, Thornton said.
“The water takes time to get out,” Thornton said.
Majority of drainage structures are old, complicating issues further.
“Just like the L.D. Knox situation,” Thornton said. “It’s old and has to be replaced. It’s backed up, has debris all over it.”
Thornton is currently waiting a legal items to be approved before he can move in.
Making sure everything is legal “takes time,” he said.
L.D. Knox received $250,000 in capital outlay to repair the structure. Bids were received on November 2020 with Womack and Sons the low bidder.
Another major drainage project is Turkey Creek drainage improvements. Plans have been revised to incorporate improvements from Green Light Road to Ash Slough and property ownerships maps have been sent to Frye Magee to obtain temporary easements.
Grant money is sought after on projects, but to get many grants a governmental organization has to have matching funds. Some grants require 10 percent or 20 percent matching funds.
“We don’t have those resources,” Thornton said.
Resources or not, Police Jury drainage employees work catching beavers, replacing culverts and cleaning ditches.
“We work hard for this parish,” Thornton said. “We work really hard to keep this parish draining and keep people as happy as possible. It is a full-time, hard job.”
