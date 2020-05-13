Seniors’ hard work and dedication will be recognized differently this year at Franklin Academy and Family Community Christian School.
Both schools have developed ceremonies that comply with social distancing guidelines established during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FA has scheduled a drive-in ceremony May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the school campus. There will be reserved parking for family while parking space will be provided further out for guests.
Eighteen students are graduating from FA.
“We will be practicing social distancing,” said Leigh Johnson, FA senior sponsor.
Ben Lockard was named valedictorian for Franklin Academy, and Sean Dean was chosen salutatorian.
FCCS is hosting a private graduation on their campus May 22 beginning at 7 p.m.
Thirty-eight students are graduating from FCCS.
FCCS valedictorians are Mason Bordelon, John Riley Graham and Madison Parker.
Jacob Rowan was selected salutatorian for FCCS.
“We have an awesome group of seniors,” said Elizabeth Rigdon, principal of FCCS. “They are the babies of 9/11 and teens of Pandemic 2020. Because of that, I would like to quote Dr. Seuss as they look into their future: ‘And things start to happen. Don’t worry. Don’t stew. Just go right along. You’ll start happening too.’”
‘Seniors of 2020: We see you!’
Meanwhile, a group of downtown Winnsboro merchants plan to honor 2020 graduates with window banners.
“Seniors of 2020: We see you!” is a project headed by Kay LaFrance, Winnsboro Main Street coordinator, and designed to spotlight Franklin Parish graduates.
Fifty-three banners and 150 8 x 10 pictures will be displayed through June, and residents are asked to drive or walk down Prairie Street to honor the graduates and peruse the different businesses.
“The pictures and banners will not be in any particular order,” LaFrance said. “We want people to explore and find where their student’s banner or picture is. When the student finds their picture they are more than welcome to go into the business and write their name on the picture. This will be like a scavenger hunt.”
LaFrance credits a group of volunteers for organizing the project.
“I’d like to thank Brandon Loman for helping receive and organize the pictures. Celeste Shivers and Franklin State Bank for following through, and Franklin State Bank for providing signage on Hwy. 15.”
Academic Banquet cancelled
Additionally, the annual Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s Academic Achievement Banquet has been cancelled.
“Although we will not be having a banquet, we will be giving scholarships to students who have worked hard,” said Lisa Kiper, Chamber president. “We want to recognize and honor these students and are currently doing so by making posts on our social media sites with their names and pictures.”
Each year, juniors and seniors who attend high schools in Franklin Parish and achieve a 3.5 GPA or score 25-plus on their ACT are honored guests of the banquet. The Chamber of Commerce has hosted the banquet for 34 years.
Money is donated from dozens of local businesses and residents to provide scholarships announced at the banquet. This year’s money donated for scholarships will be divided among 61 eligible students.
Deadline to turn in donations is May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.