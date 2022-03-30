Incumbent John Dumas and Alice Wallace will be in a runoff for Winnboro mayor’s seat, according to unofficial Louisiana Secretary of State election numbers.
Wallace was the apparent leader in the March 26 municipal primary election, garnering 49 percent or 635 votes. Dumas collected 32 percent or 412 votes.
Wallace and Dumas distanced themselves from the other three challengers. Alfonso Norwood accumulated 12 percent or 157 votes. Andrew White and Armond Swain each amassed three percent of the votes. Forty-five people voted for White while 40 voted for Swain.
In the Winnsboro Chief of Police election, Town Council member Tyrone Coleman and Franklin Parish Sheriff deputy Billy Joe Williams will be in a runoff, according to unofficial Louisiana Secretary of State election numbers.
The duo beat out current Chief of Police Will Pierce who received 154 votes or 12 percent.
Coleman was the vote leader with 49 percent or 623 votes while Williams received 505 votes or 39 percent.
Voter turnout for the mayor and chief of police race was approximately 42 percent, according to Louisiana Secretary of State’s unofficial turnout numbers.
Marteze Singleton will be the new Winnsboro Town Council member for District 1, replacing Coleman.
Singleton beat Aston “Paul” Stubbs with 68 percent of the votes. One hundred and seventeen District 1 residents chose Singleton to 55 siding with Stubbs.
Voter turnout for District 1 Town Council race was 34.6 percent.
Meanwhile, voters agreed to a 10-year four mill renewal that will benefit Crowville Fire District.
Eighty-three percent or 142 people voted in favor of the millage with 30 people voting against it.
