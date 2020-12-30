Mayor John Dumas told Town Councilmen Winnsboro will have to be cautious financially as the town reaches the fiscal year’s halfway mark.
Dumas gave the warning at the Dec. 21 regular Town Council meeting.
Winnsboro’s fiscal year ends in June and most town budget items are at 50 percent, Dumas said.
“We got six more months, and we knew this fiscal year was going to be tight,” Dumas said. “Let’s be prepared for rocky roads for the next six months because that is the way it is going to be.”
According to the budget, Winnsboro’s net position was down 47.6 percent from last year’s budget.
“Not going to try to find funds, not going to try to utilize funds that we don’t have,” Dumas said.
Dumas attributed some of the downturn to equipment and infrastructure cost such as the multiple sewer pumps malfunctioning. McLemore and Delta Queen pumping stations were two that gave Winnsboro particular trouble.
Problems with the aging pumping stations caused neighborhood streets to be shut down at times and created a financial burden for Winnsboro as they leased pumps for nearly $3,000 a month.
COVID-19 brought some sales tax dollars to Winnsboro with people from outlining areas shopping at bigger corporate chain stores but at the same time hurt the smaller mom and pop stores, Dumas said.
Additionally, COVID-19 hurt town employee productivity with some having to take off because of being quarantined.
“Streets still needed to be addressed, paper still needed to be picked up, grass still needed mowing,” Dumas said. “We also couldn’t use inmate labor like we use to because of COVID.”
But, Winnsboro’s current financial status started in 2019.
In 2019, Winnsboro exhausted nearly $1 million from certificates of deposits at Progressive Bank to pay back taxes, unpaid bills, employee insurance and retirement funds dating back to former Mayor Jackie Johnson’s administration.
In a Jan. 8 interview with the Franklin Sun, Dumas warned of tight times.
“It’s going to be tight,” Dumas said in the interview. “We are not going to be doing a lot of hiring, but we will make it.”
Extra spending or unnecessary purchases have been stopped throughout the departments, Dumas told Town Council members.
“Do not ask for anything that you don’t need because from here to the end of the fiscal year it is going to be tight,” Dumas said. “We’re right on target, but we have to be careful how we use manpower and equipment.”
