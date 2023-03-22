Trash dumpsters located throughout the parish are not financially feasible at this time.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members made the decision at their monthly meeting March 16 after reviewing sales tax funds. According to Police Jury officials, the parish could not support dumpsters without tapping the fund balance.
In the meeting, it was also noted Waste Connections, the local collection company, does offer bulk pick up two days a week for residents in Franklin Parish, although there are limitations on what can be picked up.
Any resident who would like to request bulk pick up service may call the Police Jury office to schedule and can get information on the items that do not qualify for bulk pick up.
The finance committee in their meeting on March 13 recommended the Police Jury not provide the dumpsters after reviewing the numbers.
The motion to not provide the parish-wide dumpsters this year was offered by Police Jury member Leodis Norman, seconded by Police Jury member Ricky Campbell and was unanimously passed.
In other action, Police Jury members approved hiring Phillip Hutto on a contractual basis to oversee Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer plant maintenance.
Hutto retired in 2022 as Town of Winnsboro’s sewer plant manager.
Additionally, the Police Jury members agreed to pay half the cost for pauper’s burial.
According to Louisiana law: “The parish governing authorities may, when called upon by the proper authorities to do so, pay the actual burial expenses, not to exceed the cost of the service, of all paupers carried on the parochial list of paupers and whose deaths have been caused by natural causes. The state or any municipality or parish may establish a maximum amount which it shall pay for individual burial expenses.”
The funeral home will pay for the other half of expenses.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members tabled allowing a garbage truck turnaround on J.L. Pickett Road and a request to take a La. Hwy 128 driveway off of parish road system.
Police Jury members also agreed to sell or scrap four parish trucks.
Also Police Jury members approved the apparent low bid of Ross Lawn Service to mow three parish-owned parks.
The cost is $695 for all three parks per mowing with the company mowing the parks every 10 to 14 days, according to the bid.
During the meeting, it was also announced a Rural Community Funding Summit will be held at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro on April 4. The seminar will be hosted by Sen. Bill Cassidy, USDA Rural Development and Louisiana Housing Corporation.
The meeting will provide information about the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
Winnsboro is one of eight Louisiana towns scheduled for the meeting from April 3 until May 24.
