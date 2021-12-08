Mia Dunn is resigning from the Franklin Parish School Board.
Dunn, who was in her first term, confirmed her resignation Dec. 3 with The Franklin Sun.
Dunn, who goes by Mia Jones on social media, has been absent to School Board meetings for several months and has listed DeSoto, Texas as her place of residence on Facebook.
In the Dec. 3 interview, Dunn said she had not decided if she was moving to Texas yet.
But on same day, the District Attorney’s Office released an official opinion stating it has determined that Dunn no longer resides in Louisiana, and Dunn has “personally advised” the District Attorney’s office she is now living in Texas.
The letter goes on to state, Dunn’s family members told the District Attorney’s Office she is now domiciled in Texas.
“…She does not meet the residence or domicile requirements to serve as a member of the Franklin Parish School Board,” stated the letter.
When asked if she still planned on serving on the School Board, Dunn said, “No, I’m resigning. I’ve took care of that with my lawyer.”
Dunn did not know a specific date of resignation, but she mailed the resignation to her lawyer who must turn the information into the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
The Secretary of State’s office has not received a resignation letter from Dunn as of Dec. 6, according to Trey Brazan attorney with the Secretary of State’s Commissions Division.
When the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office receives the resignation, they will inform School Board President Richard Kelly. Kelly and School Board members will then have 20 days to appoint a replacement from Dunn’s district to fill the vacant seat. An election will then be held for the vacant seat.
